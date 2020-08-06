Pence tells pro-lifers: A Biden presidency would trample on your rights

Vice President Mike Pence warned pro-life activists that if presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden becomes president, he will trample on their rights.

Pence spoke at Starkey Road Baptist Church of Seminole, Florida, Wednesday at an event sponsored by the pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List. While there, Pence also toured a pregnancy center in Pinellas Park called A Woman’s Place Medical Clinic, becoming the first sitting vice president to tour a pro-life pregnancy center.

During his remarks, the vice president outlined various pro-life agenda items that President Donald Trump has accomplished since taking office.

“It would be just after we were in office a few days that the president reinstituted the Mexico City Policy, making sure no taxpayer dollars would ever go to promote or provide abortion around the world, and then he expanded it a year later,” Pence said.

“Trump became the first president in American history to address the March for Life in person on the National Mall. In our first year in office, the president took executive action to end the assault on the conscience rights of a group of nuns, known as the Little Sisters of the Poor.”

The vice president then warned that if Biden were elected president, he “would take America in the opposite direction” and would curb the liberties of pro-life activists.

“Make no mistake about it: Joe Biden would appoint activist judges to our courts who would legislate from the bench and trample, trample on our most cherished liberties,” Pence continued.

“Now more than ever, pro-life Americans need to let our voice be heard and stand for life. … This is no time to be silent. And make no mistake about it, the radical left wants to silence pro-life Americans.”

As an example, Pence cited a recent incident in which members of Students for Life of America were arrested in Washington, D.C., for writing “Black Preborn Lives Matter” in chalk outside a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic.

“I mean, the radical left celebrates those who defend abortion, but they would prosecute those who stand for life,” he said. “The choice could not be more clear.”

“I want to make you a promise: this president, this vice president, and this administration will always stand up for the freedom of speech of every American, and we will always stand for life.”

Pence’s speech was part of a campaign by SBA List called “Life Wins,” which is aimed at informing voters about the differences between Trump and Biden on the abortion issue.

SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement last week that she was “honored” to have Pence supporting their efforts, calling him “a lifelong champion of the unborn.”

“In contrast to the Trump administration’s pro-life leadership, Joe Biden and extremist Democrats advocate abortion on demand through birth, paid for by taxpayers,” stated Dannenfelser.

“Their agenda is radically out of step with the majority of Americans who support common ground limits on abortion, including millions of rank-and-file Democrats and Independent voters.”