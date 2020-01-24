Unborn baby shows ‘majesty of God's creation,’ Trump tells March for Life in historic speech

U.S. President Donald Trump told the tens of thousands gathered at the March for Life rally in Washington, D.C., that an unborn baby shows “a glimpse of the majesty of God’s creation.”

Speaking in person at the March for Life on Friday, the first sitting United States president to do so, Trump spoke about the value of children, both born and unborn.

“Every child is a precious and sacred gift from God,” he said. “Together we must protect, cherish, and defend the dignity and the sanctity of every human life.”

“When we see the image of a baby in the womb, we glimpse the majesty of God’s creation. When we hold a newborn in our arms, we know the endless love that each child brings to a family.”

Trump also touted his record of pro-life accomplishments while in office, declaring that “unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House.”

This included reinstituting the Mexico City Policy, which prevents tax dollars from going to organizations that promote or fund abortions abroad, appointing pro-life judges, and ensuring Title X funds are being given to family healthcare clinics instead of abortion providers.

“As the Bible tells us, each person is wonderfully made,” he continued, referencing Psalm 139:14, which reads: “I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.”

Vice President Mike Pence, who has addressed the March for Life in person in previous years, gave remarks along with his wife, Karen, via video message because he was in Rome, Italy.

In his video message, Pence spoke about having just finished having a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

“During our conversation, I thanked him for all that he and Catholic Americans have done to defend the sanctity of human life throughout the history of this movement,” said Pence.

Pence commended the activism of “all the proud Catholics who I know are filling our National Mall today, proudly carrying banners representing your parishes.”

Pence also said that he “could not be more proud to serve as vice president to the most pro-life president in American history.”

“The results speak for themselves,” he added. “This movement has a champion in President Donald Trump and you always will.”

On Wednesday, March for Life announced that Trump would be the first president to address the March for Life rally in person, rather than previous times which have been via video message.

While pro-life groups celebrated the news, pro-abortion activist groups including NARAL Pro-Choice America and Planned Parenthood were outraged.

Alexis McGill Johnson, Planned Parenthood's interim president, claimed in a message in Twitter that "There is no such thing as infanticide [at abortion clinics] and you know it @POTUS. You are capitalizing on misinformation in order to shame people for seeking abortion and that is disgraceful."

NARAL President Ilyse Hogue suggested that the president's speech at the March for Life was “a desperate attempt to divert attention from his criminal presidency and fire up his radical base.”

“Trump will be the 1st POTUS to attend the annual gathering of anti-choicers on Friday, which he announced today on the anniversary of #RoevWade [because] that's how he rolls,” she tweeted.