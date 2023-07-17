Mike Signorelli offers message of revival, healing and deliverance in new film

V1 Church Pastor Mike Signorelli is on a mission to see revival, freedom, healing and deliverance worldwide — and now he's using film to help bring that message to a broader audience.

"The Domino Revival," releasing October 24 as a Fathom Event, chronicles Signorelli's journey across the United States, where he says he witnessed a remarkable revival, "medically verifiable miracles," deliverance from the occult, restored marriages, and hundreds of people finding hope amidst thoughts of suicide. The film showcases powerful testimonies and hopes to inspire viewers to believe God can continue to work miracles in their lives today.

In an interview with The Christian Post, the New York City pastor said the film will give viewers a "front ow seat" of revival.

"We saw medically verifiable miracles and have the doctor's proof to show it. We saw many people surrender their lives to Christ and come out of witchcraft and the New Age," he said. "We saw so many testimonies and marriages being restored. One of my favorite moments that we're going to feature in this movie is watching hundreds upon hundreds of people cancel suicide. It's my hope is that as people watch the cinematic experience, from the footage that we captured, that God continues to do it today."

The title of the film comes from a vision he had of a large domino being pushed down in Domino Park, Brooklyn. He was inspired by the concept of dominoes falling in sequence, where the first "yes" to the Gospel initiates a chain reaction of transformation throughout the entire Northeast, the U.S. and beyond.

At the church's first revival in Domino Park, the pastor said he witnessed powerful encounters with God, including salvation, deliverance and manifesting demons being cast out.

"We had taxi drivers getting saved. They were on their break at the park, and they heard the Gospel, and people were manifesting demons spontaneously, and we were praying for them and they're receiving deliverance," he recalled. "That was our first event, and then we just went all over the United States."

Now, with the film's release, Signorelli said he hopes to continue the domino effect of revival through theater screenings across the nation.

One memorable moment featured in the film occurred in Huntington Beach, California, where the pastor preached to over 1,000 people on the importance of forgiveness and how it can lead to physical and emotional healing.

As a woman forgave someone, she purportedly experienced miraculous healing from rheumatoid arthritis, with her hands opening up instantly. Similar stories of healing and deliverance were said to have been witnessed nationwide, with individuals reporting the dissolving of tumors, cysts and other physical afflictions.

"We're not spiritual weirdos," the pastor said. "My church is a multi-site national church that's filled with medical professionals. So I encourage people to let doctors confirm what the Great Physician already did. That's just one of many, many stories of radical healing."

Discipleship is a crucial element of the church's ministry, the pastor said. He highlighted the example of Mary Magdalene, who experienced deliverance from seven demons and then became a devoted follower of Jesus, testifying about His resurrection.

"The Domino Revival" highlights partnerships with local churches and V1's national church network, ensuring that new believers have a place to grow and mature in their faith. For those who lack access to physical church communities, Signorelli's global online church provides opportunities for deep relationships and spiritual growth.

"We teach people how to be disciples, and then how to make disciples that make disciples, and we're just seeing so much fruit," he said.

Signorelli acknowledges that many churches are uncomfortable with the concept of deliverance ministry. But he contends it has a biblical foundation. And while not everyone has a demon, he said it is essential to recognize the prevalence of demonic encounters in the Gospel narratives and early church history.

"I don't actually think I'm doing anything new. I think I'm just trying to do the ministry of Jesus, which means praying for the sick but also casting demons out of those who need it," he said.

In today's culture, where people seek supernatural experiences in all the wrong places, Signorelli urged the local Church to reclaim its authority to deliver people from the bondage of demonic influence, he said.

"I don't think I'm doing anything outside of orthodoxy," he said. "I think I'm just doing things that, quite frankly, are not trendy in the American church, but as a result of New Age and tarot card reading, sage, and all these crazy things that people are getting involved with, unfortunately, for a lot of pastors, we're going to have to get comfortable with engaging the supernatural aspects of the Gospel, because people are going to the all the wrong places for supernatural experiences."

Through "The Domino Revival," Signorelli hopes to ignite a passion for revival and a return to the roots of the faith. He challenged the trend-focused culture by encouraging a return to the ancient paths of the first-century church.

"What I love about revival is the prefix 're' means 'again,'" he said. "We need the 21st-century church to start looking like the first-century church."

As he sees a hunger for God among Generation Z, a resurgence of faith among retiring boomers and a determination to rebuild and remain committed among millennials, Signorelli believes that America is poised for a powerful revival.

"We're already in revival," he said. "My hope is that this movie is going to throw gasoline on the fire."

Learn more about "The Domino Revival" here.