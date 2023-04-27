‘Come Out in Jesus Name’ gets extended run in theaters, now features 'Deliverance Edition'

Due to the overwhelming demand for the film “Come Out In Jesus Name,” the movie will have a third showing, called the "Deliverance Edition," in select theaters nationwide starting on April 30.

An encore showing of "Come Out in Jesus Name," was released for two days only earlier this month and soared to No. 5 at the box office to be among the highest-grossing films on its release day. The film featuring deliverance ministers, some of whom have drawn controversy over the years, received a 97% Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score and delivered its second-highest per-screen average during its encore.

"Come Out in Jesus Name" debuted in theaters in March and follows the deliverance ministry work of Pastors Greg Locke and Alexander Pagani, YouTube preacher Isaiah Saldivar, Pastor Mike Signorelli, Vladimir Savchuck and Daniel Adams.

Once a self-described cessationist, Locke said he now embraces the gifts of the Holy Spirit and encourages Christians to embrace their authority in Jesus to free themselves and others of demonic oppression or possession.

After the film's initial release last month, moviegoers flooded social media with posts sharing accounts of oppression being released in theaters. Similar accounts were shared following the encore showing. And now, for its third theatrical run, the film will include a pre-recorded 30-minute deliverance led by Locke at the end.

To date, over 200,000 moviegoers across have watched the film in theaters.

Locke shot to internet fame in 2016 after he posted a video on Facebook criticizing Planned Parenthood and Target for its policy that allows men who identify as female to enter girls' and women's dressing rooms and bathrooms. He later became outspoken in his support of former President Donald Trump and then spoke out against ongoing government restrictions on houses of worship, which in some states lasted for more than a year.

The pastor has since changed his focus to battles in the spiritual realm.

"It got to a point where my political involvement was so big that it was a distraction in many ways and respects,” Locke told The Christian Post in a recent interview. “I will still do reawaken conference, I'm still very much politically conservative and all that, but I feel like it wasn't the legacy that I wanted to leave.

“Maybe I could have framed some things differently in those early days. It just seemed like everything controversial that we touched turned to social media gold, and it just kept building and building and building, and so I became known as this forceful evangelistic person but maybe on the wrong highway, if that makes sense.”

The pastor testified to how God has used him and he doesn't want to minimize or disregard each phase of the process.

“But I think the whole time God was building me for that. He knew about the attacks that I'm in now. ... I had to be kind of brazen. I had to be very bold and brash to handle this, Locke told CP.

"It's easy to fight Democrats; I'm fighting demons now.”

For more information about “Come Out in Jesus Name,” click here.