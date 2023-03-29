'Christians can’t be demon possessed’: Deliverance minister Alexander Pagani sets record straight

Pastor Alexander Pagani, who's well known for his deliverance ministry, said for the last time he is setting the record straight concerning claims that he and others working in deliverance ministry believe Christians can be possessed by demons.

Pagani, an apostolic teacher, wrote a book titled, The Secrets To Deliverance, which made its way into the hands of Pastor Greg Locke, who once identified as an avowed cessationist and said it transformed his views on deliverance ministry. Now the two ministers and several others laboring in this field are the subjects of the new film, “Come Out in Jesus Name,” which has led to much debate among American Christians.

Some believe the ministers are promoting anti-biblical rhetoric and teaching that demonic forces can possess Christians.

During a recent broadcast on his ministry's podcast, Pagani said people are using the wrong words to describe what he and his team of “demon slayers” believe.

"I believe the battle that we're having, concerning the ministry of deliverance, is locked in a homonym. A homonym means the word sounds the same but doesn’t mean the same thing,” he explained. "An example would be the word pool. The word pool, it's like a pool game at the same time, carpool. Or maybe you mean pool as in swimming. It's a homonym.

"I think what we're battling is a war of etymology, which is the origin of words,” he continued.

"Let me emphatically say here, for like the millionth time, a Christian cannot be demon-possessed!” Pagani declared.

The preacher has spearheaded deliverance ministry for years, starting at his home church, Amazing Church, in the Bronx, New York City, and worldwide. He said he becomes passionate when addressing the matter because he and his cohorts have never preached anything other than that.

"We have been saying this from day one. And for some reason, either listeners or viewers or Christians, either they don't want to hear us saying that because they have an issue with the ministry of deliverance or maybe they can't hear because Jesus said, quoting a prophecy of Isaiah, ‘They have ears and cannot hear,’” Pagani maintained.

“Come Out in Jesus Name” shows how Pagani’s ministry impacted Locke, who now focuses on praying for freedom over others. Other ministers shown in the film include YouTube preacher Isaiah Saldivar, along with other well-known deliverance ministers Vladimir Savchuck, Daniel Adams and Mike Signorelli, as they model deliverance as seen in the New Testament.