Miley Cyrus to explore relationship with God again after leaving church due to anti-LGBT stance

Pop star Miley Cyrus says she will explore pursuing her own relationship with God again after chatting with devoted Christian and supermodel Hailey Bieber.

Cyrus launched a new show on social media called “Bright Minded” and has been hosting interviews on Instagram Live during the coronavirus quarantine in America. In her latest episode, Cyrus invited the newlywed Bieber, daughter of devoted Christian Stephen Baldwin, to give a makeup tutorial but the conversation quickly turned into a Christian counseling session instead.

“I was also brought up in the church in Tennessee at a time in the ’90s, so it was a less accepting time with all that,” Cyrus told Bieber, who kept mentioning God as they talked.

“I had some gay friends in school,” she continued. “That is the reason why I left my church is that they weren’t being accepted. They were being sent to conversion therapies. And I had a really hard time with that and I had a hard time with me finding my sexuality too.”

In 2015, the former Disney star said she identifies as “pansexual.”

During the interview, Bieber explained that she too had bad experiences in church as a child and it wasn’t until she developed her own relationship with God apart from her parents that her relationship with God was really solidified.

“I was raised going to church as a believer and that was a really important part of my life,” Bieber explained. “And I kind of fell off that path a little bit because I think I had a hard time finding a relationship with God that worked for me as an adult.”

Cyrus was really touched by Bieber’s journey and said she would do the same.

“I think what I just took away from you is I’m allowed to decide what my relationship is with spirituality as an adult … that doesn’t have to be aligned with the way it was when I was brought up,” Cyrus stated.

She added, “So I think now you telling me that I’m allowed to redesign my relationship with God as an adult and make it how it feels most accepting to me would make me feel so less turned off by spirituality.”

Beiber told the “Wrecking Ball” singer that she and her husband, Justin, found a church that “worked for” them. The couple regularly attend Wednesday night services at Judah Smith’s evangelical church, Churchome, and when in New York they congregate at Hillsong church. Although open to “everyone,” both churches adhere to the Bible; Hillsong church has even garnered controversy for its traditional stance on gay marriage.

Along with her views on homosexuality, Cyrus is also an avid supporter of abortion. Last year, she teamed up with Planned Parenthood for a photoshoot of herself licking a cake featuring the phrase “abortion is healthcare.”

After their deep conversation, Bieber went on to show Cyrus and those watching a makeup routine.