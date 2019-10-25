Selena Gomez describes what Jesus said to her after releasing her latest song

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Selena Gomez delivered her first single in four years this week and after its release, the pop star says Jesus spoke to her.

Gomez shared her reaction on social media after the emotional single, titled “Lose You to Love Me,” was published on YouTube. The song describes her emotional rollercoaster love life which some are associating to her relationship with Justin Bieber.

“I’m literally just laying down and thanking Jesus… Where my father has taken me and placing me is exactly where I am meant to be,” she shared on a note written on her phone and shared on Twitter.

The 27-year-old entertainer then shared what she believed God told her.

“He said to me ‘Selena hold on, I hurt when you hurt. I cry when you cry but I will NEVER, EVER leave your side. Work with me, walk with me and watch how I do it,'” Gomez described.

“He always surprises me and I re-fall in love with Him every single time. In my worst moments, like awful, most painful moments -I never stopped falling to my knees wanting and needing only His love. See the enemy keeps trying to tear me down and it’s just not gonna happen. Not today. Not the next..”

Gomez has been very vocal about her Christian faith. She is among the celebrities who regularly attend Hillsong Church. During a conference in 2017, the former Disney star opened up about the pressures she's faced due to her fame. She recently overcame a life-threatening battle with lupus and maintained that the stage and her platform were just tools to help her get to her purpose.

The pop star named Christian singer Lauren Daigle as one of her favorite singers recently. Gomez posted a video clip of Daigle singing her latest single, "Rescue," on Instagram from the singer’s concert this month.

"This girl is a ball of sun," Gomez told her 157 million followers on Instagram.

"She has an anointing that bursts out ferociously in her voice, words, and music."

Despite her outspoken faith, Gomez has received some negative controversy after appearing on television this summer wearing jewelry celebrating abortion rights.