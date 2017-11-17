'Minecraft: Story Mode' Season 2 News: Episode 5 Release Date

Telltale Games A screenshot from "Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2"

Following the release of "Minecraft: Story Mode" Season 2 Episode 4 last week, fans are already clamoring for the next installment of Telltale Games' point-and-click graphic adventure. So when will episode 5 make its debut?

So far, Telltale has yet to reveal the release date for the next installment of the story. However, given that this is the finale, it's probably safe to say that Telltale will put in a little more work to send the second season a decent send-off.

That being said, they could also break all expectations and release the game in a "timely" manner. Judging from the fairly consistent pacing of "Minecraft: Story Mode" Season 2, the release window could stretch from December 2017 to January of 2018. This is, of course, merely a prediction so it would be best to take that statement with a grain of salt.

It should also be noted that Telltale Games is also working on other projects namely releasing episodes for "Batman: The Enemy Within." The publisher also recently laid-off a quarter of its workforce although they did assure everyone that it will not affect their current projects.

Episode 4 is already hitting it big with video game websites garnering positive reviews from a number of them. This certainly puts on the pressure for episode 5 to perform, especially with the penultimate episode setting up a firm foundation.

In other news, Telltale Games is among the developers and publishers who have joined Humble Bundle's Humble Care Package with "Minecraft: Story Mode" being one of the 27 titles being given away to people who donate over $30 to the charity.

Those interested can visit the Humble Bundle website and donate at least $30 to receive over $385 worth of amazing games. All proceeds from the sale will go to help areas hit by the recent string of natural disasters such as Mexico, Puerto Rico, Texas, and California.