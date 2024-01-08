Home Church & Ministries Christian ministry collecting 5,000 pairs of shoes to give to the needy

A Pennsylvania-based Christian radio ministry has set the goal of collecting 5,000 pairs of new or slightly used shoes to send to the needy abroad and to help support their outreach in India.

The Tide Ministry officially launched its third annual “Your Soles, Their Souls” shoe donation drive last Tuesday, with donations accepted through March 6.

According to the ministry, the donations will aid micro-businesses in assorted developing countries, while any funds raised will help Gospel outreach via literacy classes in India.

Tide Director Don Shenk told The Christian Post that the shoe collection charity effort “has multiple positive aspects,” including helping to raise awareness for their ministry work abroad.

“Those who donate their shoes experience the joy of engaging with The Tide ministry to meaningfully impact the lives of people living in less fortunate circumstances by simply decluttering their closets,” said Shenk.

“Their donated shoes provide inventory for entrepreneurial vendors in disadvantaged economies to earn a living, and the funds provided by the partner organization that collects and distributes the shoes make it possible for illiterate villagers in remote locations to learn how to read and write.”

Tide’s inaugural shoe drive in 2022 resulted in 4,032 pairs of new or gently used shoes being donated, while last year’s drive saw 4,175 pairs donated.

Shenk told CP his ministry is hoping to reach 5,000 pairs, noting that they “have recruited more individuals, congregations, and businesses to help collect shoes, and are working hard to get the word out to as many people as we can.”

“Through increased promotion and additional collection sites we believe we will meet, and potentially exceed, our goal,” he added.

The Tide has provided a list of places in Pennsylvania where people can drop off pairs of shoes, as well as a list of churches in the Commonwealth that are participating in the charity drive.

Shenk added that he hopes those who receive the donated shoes “will realize that the Christian faith is more than just an internal belief system.”

“[Christianity] includes a global community of believers physically helping to care for one another and reach out to the lost in the same way that Jesus demonstrated love and compassion,” he said.

“There are several examples in Scripture where Jesus took someone by the hand to lift them up or lead them to a place of healing. Following Christ includes striving to imitate Him in extending a hand up to others who are in need.”