Georgia church gives groceries, gifts to over 1,600 people in need this Christmas

Just in time for Christmas, a Georgia church has given away 1,200 boxes of groceries and gift cards to hundreds of families in need.

Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational church in Savannah, held its fourth annual "Blessings on the Southside" giveaway event for struggling families on Saturday. Organizers say the church gave groceries to 1,677 individuals.

Pastor Charles P. Roberson, Sr. told The Christian Post in an email that this year's event was the largest giveaway the church has held since 2020 when it was launched to help families struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We served families based on a first come, first serve basis, and we had families arrive as early as 4:30 in the morning," Roberson said.

"Fortunately, we were able to serve everyone who showed up, and according to our records, there were 736 cars, 1,200 boxes of groceries, 1,528 gifts and hundreds of gift cards."

Each family received fresh vegetables from the congregation and its partner, Forsyth Farmers Market. They received gifts for the children and prayers for families by church volunteers.

Roberson said church members prayed with many families.

"Several people received Christ during this event," the pastor said. "We are the hands and feet of Christ, and this is His work."

"We hope that the families will take away the hope that God loves them," he added. "Secondly, we hope that they were able to see the light of Christ shining brightly through those of us who served them."

"Finally, we hope that the families took away the example of the importance of doing more for others than you do for yourself."

During the Christmas season, churches across the United States have overseen charity events for the less fortunate families during the holidays.

Earlier this month, the Assemblies of God-affiliated megachurch Destiny Christian Church of Sacramento, California, oversaw a Christmas-themed event with around 2,000 children from low-income families attending.

Known as "Love Our City Christmas," the Destiny event centered on providing less privileged children with a toy, clothes, jacket, shoes and a wholesome children's book for Christmas.

"For many during the holiday season, there are practical needs that are simply not met. Food, clothing and security seem out of reach for many underserved families, and that becomes more prominent during the holidays," said Destiny spokesperson Tanner DiBella in an earlier interview with CP.

"Destiny's Christmas outreach event helps meet those needs and more, where we can bless families and provide a wonderful Christmas experience with toys, books, pictures with Santa and a day of cheer for everyone."

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, several churches hosted food giveaways, including the Life Christian Church in West Orange, New Jersey, which gave away $30,000 worth of Thanksgiving food in November.

In North Carolina, Lawndale Baptist Church of Greensboro gave 1,000 families free Thanksgiving meals during a drive-through charity giveaway.