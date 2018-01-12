Mirage Solo Release Date, Specs News: Lenovo To Release A Standalone Daydream VR Headset This Year

Lenovo Promo image for the upcoming standalone VR headset Lenovo Mirage Solo.

This year marks the release of Lenovo's first standalone virtual reality headset. Named the Mirage Solo, it is built based on Google's Daydream platform.

While the release of the Mirage Solo is not a new piece of information, more details on the device's specifications are now available in a report by Engadget.

As expected, the upcoming VR headset will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chip and is packed with 4 GB of random access memory. As a standalone model, the Mirage Solo also comes with an internal 64 GB storage and can accommodate more memory space through a dedicated microSD slot.

However, the only way to access the Mirage Solo's audio is through a separate headphone that can be plugged into the VR headset's 3.5 mm port. It is powered by a 4,000-milliampere hour battery, which Lenovo promised would last up to seven hours.

Mirage Solo sports a display panel with Quad High-Definition resolution that measures 5.5 inches. The same report commented that unlike Google's own Daydream headset, the Mirage Solo weighs significantly heavier at 1.42 pounds but noted that Lenovo managed to build the VR headset with a good sense of how to distribute its weight so it would not feel more dense in the screen area.

Also, unlike the Daydream headset, the Mirage Solo is not draped with fabric material, but it was nevertheless guaranteed that Lenovo had used a "high-quality plastic" for the device.

The release of the Mirage Solo was first announced during Google I/O last year, and Lenovo's VR headset was hailed as the first device that benefits from Google's WorldSense technology. Simply put, this feature allows the device to accurately monitor the user's movements, especially while playing a game, without the need for external cameras or motion sensors.

Apart from Lenovo, HTC Vive was also supposed to release a standalone VR headset supported by Daydream. However, the latter ended up exiting its deal with Google.

Other details, such as its release date and price, are yet to be announced. However, Lenovo confirmed that it will cost less than $400 and will be available within the second quarter of 2018.