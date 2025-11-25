Home News Miss Universe Fátima Bosch credits faith after historic win: ‘Long live Christ the King’

After winning the title of Miss Universe following a contentious competition, Fátima Bosch reaffirmed her faith in a public social media post and declared, “Long live Christ the King."

After winning the 2025 Miss Universe competition on Nov. 20, the 25-year-old, who entered the competition as Miss Mexico, took to social media to credit her faith for the win.

“Today I reaffirmed that what God has destined for you, neither envy stops it, nor destiny aborts it, nor luck changes it,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, translated from Spanish to English, on Nov. 21.

Bosch added, “Long live Christ the King.”

The post included a series of photos, including Bosch accepting the Miss Universe crown, waving to the audience and being surrounded by fellow contestants.

She later shared another photo of herself wearing her crown and Miss Universe sash, along with the caption, “What God knows about you is more important than what others think about you. God knows your heart.”

Bosh, born in Villahermosa, Tabasco, Mexico, is a professing Catholic who has long been outspoken about her faith. After winning the title of Miss Universe, coming ahead of first runner-up Miss Thailand, Praveenar Singh, she made the sign of the cross and pointed to the sky.

However, her path to the Miss Universe crown was anything but smooth. Just weeks before her win, she went viral after abruptly standing up and walking out of a Miss Universe event livestreamed on Facebook on Nov. 4. The moment followed a tense exchange in which pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly accused her of failing to “promote the host country” of Thailand on social media.

When Bosch attempted to refute the accusation, Itsaragrisil dismissed her and called her a “dummy” in front of the room.

Bosch rose from her seat, and when he questioned her, she responded, “Because I have a voice. You are not respecting me as a woman.”

Almost instantly, several contestants followed suit, standing and exiting alongside Miss Mexico in a show of solidarity.

“As women, you need to show respect for us,” Bosch said as she left the room, while Itsaragrisil attempted to maintain control. “I’m here representing a country, and it’s not my fault that you have problems with my organization.”

Bosch is not the only Miss Universe to publicly declare her faith.

Demi-Leigh Tebow, wife of former NFL star Tim Tebow, was crowned both Miss South Africa and Miss Universe in 2017 and frequently used her platform to share her faith.

In a recent interview with The Christian Post, Tebow, who recently became a mother, reflected on her beauty queen past and shared that earthly accomplishments once defined her.

“Myself having a pageant background … I thought that crown I wore, or that tiara or that sash or that platform gave me worth,” she reflected. “But I realized the moment I had to give that back, I gave back my worth, my value, my sense of identity. Because I rooted it in something that was always just meant to be temporary.”

Tebow said she deliberately begins each week by “uprooting those false promises, those weeds of doubt in our lives” before replacing them with biblical truth.

“It’s so easy to compare ourselves, and so easy to find value in who we think the world says we are,” she said. “But ultimately, that value is not something we need to earn as believers. We are already chosen. We are already loved by the God of this universe.”