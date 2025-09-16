Home News Demi-Leigh Tebow opens up about motherhood, says daughter gave her new perspective on God’s love

When Demi-Leigh Tebow welcomed her first child, daughter Daphne Reign, with her husband Tim Tebow in July, the world she once knew shifted in an instant.

“People always tell you, it’s a love you just have never experienced before, and I can totally resonate with that,” the 30-year-old author, speaker and former Miss Universe told The Christian Post. “I feel like I’m learning so much through her every day … just getting to see life all over again, through her little eyes, and celebrate all the little milestones.”

“Every line, every sleepless night, it’s an honor to have those things,” she added. “Somehow I feel like I’m going to miss it. Those sweet little midnight feeding sessions and moments. … I know at one point I’ll look back and just miss those, too.”

It’s a sentiment she carries into her new book, Knowing Who You Are Because of Who God Is: 100 Days to Unbreakable Faith, out Sept. 16. Dedicated to her daughter, the devotional is an invitation to trade the noise of cultural expectations for the confidence of faith.

With cover illustrations by the same artist who designed Tebow’s wedding invitation, the book’s structure reflects her current, busier season of life.

“Walking into motherhood, I know the days of reading a whole 300-page book are maybe gone out the door for the time being,” she shared. “But something like this devotional — bite-sized pieces for moms, working moms, women in general — that is digestible and relatable, something they can pick up every single day and just pour truth into their lives … was something I knew I needed.”

Each entry includes a Scripture passage, reflection and prayer. Weekly segments tackle themes like courage, vulnerability, joy and value.

Tebow said she deliberately begins each week by “uprooting those false promises, those weeds of doubt in our lives” before replacing them with biblical truth.



“It’s so easy to compare ourselves, and so easy to find value in who we think the world says we are,” she said. “But ultimately, that value is not something we need to earn as believers. We are already chosen. We are already loved by the God of this universe.”



For the South African native, who married the former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner in 2020, holding her daughter has reframed her understanding of God’s character.



“We learn that God loves us, and we read that in Scripture over and over again,” she said. “But I think holding my own little baby for the first time and experiencing such an incredibly overwhelming love … and realizing that God loves me even so much more than this love that I’m feeling … has been very humbling and so encouraging.”



Her daughter’s middle name, Raine, carries spiritual weight.



“Since the day we found out we were expecting, we’ve prayed that she will rule and reign not in power, but in purpose,” she explained. “That her life will be a testament to the calling that God has on her life.”



The devotional is as much about practice as it is about perspective. Tebow emphasized the power of daily habits of prayer, Scripture and gratitude even in life’s smallest windows.



“I’ve always heard moms are extremely productive, and I never knew what is possible to be achieved in that 30-minute nap time,” she said. “But implementing those little bite-sized pieces of truth … at the end of each week, we try to memorize Scripture. In those moments when we’re doubting our worth or our purpose, when we have a piece of Scripture anchored in our hearts, it’s something we can grab onto. It’s truth. It’s hope with assurance.”



The speaker and author also shared how her husband has been her steady partner in the early days of parenting.



“Sometimes it’s the little moments that add up to being the big moment,” she said. “It’s the way Tim makes my cup of coffee with my collagen protein in it every morning, the exact way I like it. Or just sitting with me in the middle of the night, when our baby just needs mom, and being in it with me. That’s been so encouraging.”



Tebow’s message of identity rooted in Christ rather than achievement is shaped by her own history. Crowned both Miss South Africa and Miss Universe in 2017, she shared that earthly accomplishments once defined her.



“Myself having a pageant background … I thought that crown I wore, or that tiara or that sash or that platform gave me worth,” she reflected. “But I realized the moment I had to give that back, I gave back my worth, my value, my sense of identity. Because I rooted it in something that was always just meant to be temporary.”



As a new mother, Tebow said her heart aches for Erika Kirk, the wife of conservative activist and outspoken Christian activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week, leaving behind two young children.



“Our prayers are with so many people that have been affected, especially the Kirk family,” she said. “Being a mom, a new mom, and a wife that adores my husband so deeply, I can’t imagine what she’s going through, and I can’t imagine what her children are going through. I would just tell her that we are in prayer with her and for her and for her children. This is such a hard moment to walk through, and we are lifting her up in prayer often.”



Amid ever-changing cultural tides and worldwide unrest, Tebow said she wants her readers to rest in something that doesn’t shift with seasons or circumstances.



“Focus on the things that are everlasting, that are eternal,” she said. “That is your God-given worth and identity.”



“You don’t always get to choose who speaks about your life, but you do get to choose who you allow to speak into your life,” she added. “When we root our identity in who God says we are, we can have a lasting identity. That’s unshakable.”