Home News MLB player defends missing game to attend Charlie Kirk's memorial service; says they connected on 'faith'

A Major League Baseball player is defending his decision to skip a recent game so he could attend Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, highlighting how the two became friends because of their shared passion for their Christian faith.

During a locker room interview Tuesday, Chicago Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw was asked about his decision to miss Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds so he could attend Kirk’s memorial service.

Shaw replied to the reporter's question, saying Kirk was “someone that I met at the apartments in Arizona where I lived” and described the late political activist as “one of the biggest Cubs fans I ever met.”

“He texted me after every game,” Shaw recalled, adding that his texts would often consist of messages along the lines of “great win for the Cubbies.” According to Shaw, “He was super super supportive of us and obviously someone who’s really faithful, so we connected on that front as well.”

Shaw added that Kirk's wife, Erika, “had texted me, asking me if I would come to the funeral. I felt as though it was something that was really important for me to do.”

When asked about the “backlash” over attending the memorial service because the late Kirk was a conservative political activist, Shaw said he was “not concerned at all.”

“My connection with Charlie was through our faith. That’s something that drives me every day.”

Shaw added that his faith is “the reason why I’m able to do what I do every day” and “something I’m extremely thankful for.”

“I know without my faith and without the many blessings I’ve been given in my life, that I wouldn’t be here, able to talk to you guys, able to help this team eventually go and win [the] championships, so that’s something I feel really, really blessed about,” he continued. Shaw reiterated his belief that “whatever backlash comes is OK” because “I feel strong about my faith and that what was meant to be happened.”

While many athletes profess their Christian faith on social media, Shaw has said he doesn't use social media and was therefore unaware of any backlash he was receiving online for attending the memorial service honoring the life and work of the high-profile conservative influencer known for his outreach to college students.

Shaw also discussed his reaction upon learning that Kirk had been assassinated two weeks ago. “I was tearing up pretty good,” he said. “I had a lot of guys come in on this team that were supporting me, and that will be something I remember for my entire life.”

Reflecting on his experience attending Kirk’s funeral, Shaw expressed gratitude for the opportunity “to watch everyone talk about their faith.”

“I had never been in any experience like that where people of all different backgrounds were talking about how much their faith meant to them. And after something that was really horrible happening, the amount of joy that was in that room with everyone coming together and realizing how important their faith was to each and every person that was in there.”

Shaw characterized Kirk’s public service as “so, so powerful” because “nobody was angry, everyone was really joyful of how this has brought everybody together.”