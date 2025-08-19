Home News Mohamed Mohamed arrested for sexual assaulting woman on steps of Nashville church

Police have identified a homeless Nashville woman who died after she was sexually assaulted on the steps of a local church.



Mohamed Mohamed, 39, has been charged with four counts of rape for sexually assaulting what officials say was an “impaired” or “unconscious” woman multiple times on the night of Aug. 14 outside the Nashville Life Church along the 2600 block of Nolensville Pike in downtown Nashville.



According to city spokesman Don Aaron, a Nashville Fire Department crew was headed to an emergency call sometime after 9:30 p.m. when a crew member saw the sexual assault taking place on a sidewalk in front of the church.



Upon turning around, the fire crew chirped their siren and pulled up to the sidewalk, where officials say they saw Mohamed “attempting to pull up the unconscious victim’s pants.” Crews detained the suspect, called for police and rendered aid to the victim as Homicide, Special Victims, and Narcotics detectives responded to the scene.



Surveillance video shows the victim — who appeared to be under the influence of some type of substance — was alone as she walked “unsteadily toward the front steps of the church,” said Aaron. Moments later, Mohamed approached the victim and sat down next to her, eventually making physical contact with the victim as “she went in and out of consciousness as she tried to push him away,” he said.



Upon his arrest, authorities say Mohamed refused to be interviewed. His bond has been set at $300,000. Mohamed was not charged in the victim’s death, and investigators are awaiting a toxicology report before determining the cause of death, according to Aaron.



The victim was later identified as a 34-year-old Nashville woman “who is believed to have been homeless,” Aaron said. A police chaplain is working to notify her next of kin.



According to local reports, Mohamed was previously charged with public indecency and sexual battery. It’s not clear if he was with the woman before the assault on the church steps.



Since the assault occurred after hours, it’s unknown whether anyone was present inside the church.



CP reached out Tuesday to Nashville Life for comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.



In addition to its ministries and three Sunday services, Nashville Life offers venue rentals for parties, weddings and other events, according to the church’s website.