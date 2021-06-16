Mom outraged at Illinois' sex ed bill, opposes kids being taught about masturbation, anal sex

A furious Illinois mom lashed out during a recent school board meeting over controversial sex education standards that she claims “sexually grooms young children by introducing sensitive and inappropriate topics.”

Both chambers of the Illinois legislature recently passed S.B. 0818, a bill requiring schools that teach sex education to use the National Sex Education Standards (NSES).

The bill is awaiting a signature from Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Republicans strongly opposed the bill, and it passed by a partisan vote, according to WGEM.

Becky Swan, a mother and alumna of District 87 in Illinois, said the bill imposes a “form of sexual harassment” that begins with children as young as kindergarten and continues through the 12th grade.

Swan said this nationalized sex education “destroys local control over curriculum,” according to a video of the school board meeting released by a local news outlet.

Swan shared different elements of the sex education curriculum from the NSES guidelines that will "force" students to learn about masturbation, anal sex and transgender ideology before their teenage years, The Blaze reported.

“You have a hard time hearing this from me, but this is for 10 years old and up, and this bill was passed for five-year-olds,” she said as she addressed the school board and Superintendent Barry Reilly.

The curriculum expects students between sixth to eighth grade to define vaginal, anal and oral sex. Students at the end of second grade are expected to “list medically accurate names for body parts, including the genitals.”

At the end of fifth grade, the standards require students to “explain common human sexual development and the role of hormones (e.g., romantic and sexual feelings, masturbation, mood swings, timing of pubertal onset)," as well as “differentiate between sexual orientation and gender identity."

Swan showed the school board pictures from the book, It's Perfectly Normal: Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex, and Sexual Health, which she says is used as a part of sex education in some schools.

The book is written for children 10 years old and up and is one of the most banned books of the past two decades for its explicit content. According to NPR, the book includes full-color illustrations of naked people and sections on sexual orientation.

Swan passionately urged the school board to pass a resolution not to allow the curriculum in the district and to ask the governor to veto the legislation.

Meeting attendee Kara Brown rebutted Swan’s criticism and said the new sex education legislation would encourage conversations about sexual assault.

Other parents at the school board meeting addressed the board about critical race theory being taught in schools.

Sex education measures across the country have received pushback from concerned parents.

Parents of children at a $55,000-per-year elite private school in New York City were recently outraged by controversial sex education classes where masturbation and gender identity were taught to their first graders.

"Health and wellness" educator Justine Ang Fonte reportedly showed 6 and 7-year-old students a cartoon video where masturbation and “gender identity” were explained.

“Kids have no less than five classes on gender identity — this is pure indoctrination,” a mother of one of the private school students told The NY Post.

“This person should absolutely not be teaching children," she said. "Ironically, she teaches kids about ‘consent,’ yet she has never gotten consent from parents about the sexually explicit and age-inappropriate material about transgender to first-graders.”

Fonte has resigned from the school in the wake of the outrage and will work on being an independent health educator, The New York Post reported.