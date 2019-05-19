Montell Jordan sings Christian remix of 'This Is How We Do It' on American Idol finale

Singer Montell Jordan revised his 1995 smash hit single, "This Is How We Do It," to better suit his Christian faith for the season finale of American Idol.

"This Is How We Do It" was one of the biggest hits of the ‘90s and this season on American Idol it was featured as an audition song. During the audition, Idol judge Katy Perry dropped down and performed the worm as a dance that has since gone viral.

Jordan was invited on the mainstream show to pay homage to Perry and her popular dance. During his Sunday performance, the classic R&B tune was altered to remove every reference of alcohol, sex and drunkenness.

“This is how we do it, it's Sunday night, and I feel alright, the party’s on American Idol,” Jordan sang.

“The hood’s been good to me ever since I was a lower case g, but now I’m with the big G,” he testified in song as mock Katy Perry impersonators danced around him.

In an Instagram post, Jordan thanked God for the opportunity and said his appearance on the mainstream show is his way of going out into the world to make “disciples.”

Jordan is now executive pastor at Victory World Church in Norcross, Georgia. When not making music, the pastor spends his time preaching messages on the power of music and how mainstream culture affects a believers’ walks of faith.

The 50-year-old released a book in late 2017, “This Is How We Do It! Making Your Marriage A Masterpiece,” detailing his life and how his marriage to Kristin Hudson survived infidelity due to his former lifestyle.

In a past interview with Ebony magazine, Jordan spoke on the difference between earthly fame and biblical fame.

“There’s a promise that God gives to Abraham in the Bible … ‘I’ll make you famous. I’ll make your name great.’ There’s a difference between God making you famous, and you making you famous,” Jordan maintained.

Jordan released his new single leading up to his American Idol performance, called “When I’m Around You” featuring Lecrae. The song is a soundtrack to his marriage ministry with his wife and is the first single off an upcoming album, titled Masterpiece.