More Evangelicals visiting churches in-person than before pandemic, research reveals

More Evangelicals in the United States are visiting churches in-person regularly than before the pandemic, according to research looking at the churchgoing habits of believers post-lockdowns.

The survey of 819 Evangelical Protestants who went to church services at least occasionally in-person was commissioned by Infinity Concepts, a brand communications agency, in partnership with research consulting firm Grey Matter Research.

Some 15% of Evangelicals check out a new church digitally before attending in person, a marked increase compared to 5% before the pandemic, according to the data.

However, the study also showed that most Evangelicals younger than 35 found their church by in-person attendance at a worship meeting (78%). Only 4% of younger adults revealed that their first experience at their church was via an online service.

“A variety of research studies have shown many people who were less committed churchgoers dropped church entirely during the pandemic and have not come back,” said Ron Sellers, president of Grey Matter Research.

“There was little measurement of online viewing prior to the pandemic, but when we consider the combination of in-person and digital worship services, it appears Evangelicals who continue to attend church may actually be attending more frequently than before the pandemic.”

Personal invitation is still the main channel for first-time visitors to get to church. The figure for those attending church after being invited by a family member or friend is much the same — 59% before the pandemic and 57% after the health crisis.

This breaks down into the age categories with marked differences. Some 71% of the youngest Evangelicals went to their current church by personal invites compared to 51% for Evangelicals aged 55-plus. The figure is 62% in the 35- to-44 age category, and 59% for believers in the 45- to-54 age group.

Altogether, some 54% of Evangelicals attend in-person church services each week, and 65% at least once per month. The figures also show that 39% view digital services each week and 15% do the same between one to three times per month.

“Research studies like these are essential to understand the changes and trends of the American Church,” said Mark Dreistadt, president and CEO of Infinity Concepts. “Digital first engagement has tripled from where it was pre-pandemic, yet three out of four Evangelicals are finding a church by walking into a service.

“Anecdotes, assumptions and unsupported beliefs are not a good basis for determining ministry focus and direction. Church leaders need to make decisions based on real-world information and strategic thought about the people each church would like to reach.”

Originally published at Christian Daily International