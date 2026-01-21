Home News The most dangerous nations to be a Christian: Staggering anti-Christian horror rages

Ryan Brown, CEO of Open Doors US, joins The Christian Post to discuss his organization's World Watch List, which details the most dangerous nations for Christians.

From North Korea to Nigeria, the statistics are truly staggering.

Listen to the episode:

