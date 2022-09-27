Mother sentenced to 23 years in prison for sex trafficking 6-year-old daughter

A U.S. district judge has sentenced a 31-year-old woman in Washington state to 23 years in prison for sex trafficking her 6-year-old girl in exchange for a place to stay, cash and new Nike shoes.

The convict, Kylie Ruby Flores from Spokane, Washington, made her daughter available to a man, identified as Trever Harder, for sexual abuse, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Flores last week, three months after she pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking.

Flores will also be on federal supervision for the remainder of her life, the judge said.

Harder has also pleaded guilty and is pending sentencing.

Harder, whom Flores had met online through the dating app “Plenty of Fish,” sexually abused the child, including acts of sodomy.

The man set up a camera on a cat tree in his apartment in Cheney, Washington, where he filmed himself raping the little girl on the couch in his apartment.

“The facts of this case present some of the most egregious sexual abuse of a child one can imagine,” said Vanessa R. Waldref, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District. “Today’s sentence is important, but it is equally important to remember that Flores’ sentence will likely be much shorter than the lifelong impact on the child.”

She said while no sentence can return the child’s innocence, “our community is now safer and stronger. Most important, the child is now in a safe place.”

The sentencing, she added, sends a “clear message to those who seek to sexually abuse children: justice is coming.”

David Herzog, the assistant U.S. attorney for Eastern Washington who prosecuted the case, thanked the FBI agents and state, local and tribal law enforcement for their investigation, which was part of Project Safe Childhood, a DOJ initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Richard A. Collodi, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office, said it was “inconceivable” as a parent how someone could participate in the victimization of a child under their care.

“While the sentence in this case is significant and truly justified, it only brings a small measure of justice to the victim,” the agent said. “I hope the dedication of FBI agents and our partners to hold predators like Ms. Flores accountable serves as a message to those who would victimize our most vulnerable among us.”