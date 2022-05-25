'Duck Dynasty' patriarch Phil Robertson's movie 'The Blind' to hit theaters in 2023

The story of the Robertson family has been seen on reality TV and in an online series — and now it will debut on the big screen in a movie titled “The Blind.”

According to Movieguide, the film will follow "Duck Dynasty" patriarch Phil Robertson and will take place in the 1960s South. The story will follow his battle with alcoholism and eventual transformation. It will also document his pursuit of being a good husband and father.

The movie is being produced by the same company that previously worked with the Robertsons on their family podcasts, "Tread Lively Entertainment."

Filming is currently underway in Shreveport, Louisiana, the family's hometown.

The Robertson clan shot to fame after their reality show “Duck Dynasty” launched on A&E in 2012. The show, which ended in 2017, showcased the family's "Duck Commander" business and their lives.

The Christian Post previously reported on the Robertson’s recent eight-part web series from "I Am Second, “Dysfunction to Dynasty.”

“Dysfunction to Dynasty” gave an honest look into the famous “Duck Dynasty” family and some of the most difficult moments leading to true restoration in Christ Jesus. They now have four generations of believers, and the family continues to demonstrate to the world the power of salvation in Christ.

The "I Am Second" series debuted in 2021. Phil and Kay Robertson shared their story in the beginning chapters, which begins with the former living a drunk and lawless lifestyle before turning his life around. Miss Kay, the family matriarch, also recounted her journey of dealing with her husband’s behavior while raising his sons. They both discussed how they went from fighting each other to fighting for each other.

Together they have four sons – Al, Willie, Jase and Jep.

In 2020, Phil learned that he has a 45-year-old daughter, Phyllis, from an affair before becoming a Christian. “Dysfunction to Dynasty” tells Phyllis’ story about finding her famous biological dad.

The feature film is expected to hit theaters in 2023.