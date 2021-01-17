Mr. T says there are vaccines for COVID-19 and antidote to hatred, urges fans to seek after God Mr. T says there are vaccines for COVID-19 and antidote to hatred, urges fans to seek after God

Actor and retired professional wrestler Mr. T has been actively using his platform to promote his Christian faith, which he believes is the antidote to a contagion that's engulfing the United States.

“We are fighting 2 contagious deadly virus[es]! One is COVID-19 and the other is hate!” he wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

The television personality continued, “We got vaccinations for COVID and the love of God for all the haters!”

Mr. T, who has been using his Twitter account to almost exclusively promote the Bible and his reflections on what’s happening in the world, said there is a vaccine for the coronavirus as well as for hatred. He then instructed his hundreds of thousands of followers on how to embrace the cure.

“The vaccine works when it’s injected into our arm! The love of God works when you invite Him into your Heart!” he declared.



The Chicago native also quoted from Matthew 5:44 which says, “Love your enemies, bless them that curse you.” he then expounded on that verse.

“The admonition ‘love your enemies’ is one of the greatest statements Jesus ever made,” Mr. T maintained. “Love in this passage is love that originates from God Himself.”

Mr. T, whose famous slogan is “I pity the fool...” surrendered his life to Jesus in 2005 while helping with Hurricane Katrina relief efforts in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In 2017, he bravely shared how he came to his Christian faith while on "Dancing With the Stars." During his segment on the dance competition series, Mr. T discussed his cancer battle in 1995. He testified that he had to solely rely on his faith in God during that time.

"Back in the day, I had money, cars. I had achieved what I wanted to achieve and then everything really stopped," Mr. T said in a video featured ahead of his dance performance to “Amazing Grace.”

"I called on God. I said, 'God, give me strength to do your will.' That's when it really hit me: What's really real? My faith in God, that was real, because only God could save me," he testified.

