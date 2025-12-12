Home News MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announces run for Minnesota governor: 'I'm still standing'

MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell announced his candidacy for Minnesota's 2026 gubernatorial race Thursday, throwing his hat into the race against former Democratic vice presidential nominee, Gov. Tim Walz, who is running for his third consecutive four-year term.

"After prayerful consideration and hearing from so many of you across our great state, I've made the decision to enter the 2026 gubernatorial race," the 64-year-old Lindell posted on social media. "I'm still standing and I'll stand for you."

Lindell also announced his candidacy in a speech from his MyPillow factory in Shakopee, Minnesota, which was streamed live on his media network, LindellTV.

According to his campaign website, Lindell's policy goals include stopping fraud, deporting illegal immigrants, fixing failing public schools, ratcheting back "exploding property taxes" and securing elections.

"Minnesota deserves a governor who will stand against all fraud, and will go after anyone who steals our tax dollars. No one is above the law," his website says, which comes in the wake of a New York Times report that exposed a $1 billion alleged fraud scandal in Minnesota's social services, primarily among the state's Somali community.

Lindell told the Minnesota Star-Tribune that he considers himself to be the frontrunner in the crowded race, which includes Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, 2022 gubernatorial nominee Scott Jensen, Minnesota state Rep. Kristin Robbins, Minneapolis defense attorney Chris Madel and businessman Kendall Qualls vying for the GOP nomination.

A Republican has not won Minnesota's gubernatorial election since former Gov. Tim Pawlenty in 2006, and the state has swung in favor of every Democratic presidential nominee since 1976.

Lindell battled a crack cocaine addiction in the late 1990s, but overcame it before founding his pillow company in 2009, which began as a modest operation in his garage before exploding into a multi-million enterprise fueled by ubiquitous TV ads. He converted to Christianity in 2017.

One of President Donald Trump's most outspoken supporters, Lindell has faced a flurry of legal and financial challenges since placing himself at the forefront of those questioning the integrity of the 2020 presidential election and the trustworthiness of electronic voting machine companies, two of which — Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems — sued Lindell for defamation.

In June, a Colorado jury ordered Lindell to pay $2.3 million in damages to Eric Coomer, a Dominion Voting Systems employee whom he accused of being a "traitor" and helping to rig the vote, though Lindell has expressed his intention to appeal. In September, a federal judge ruled that he defamed Smartmatic.

Walz issued a statement on X in the wake of Lindell's announcement that characterized him as a fraud.

"We've seen what happens when we elect a con man to the highest office in America. We can't let it happen here in Minnesota," Walz said.

The Walz campaign also torched Lindell in a fundraising email, calling him "a snake oil salesman caught up in multiple legal fights who wants to bring Trump extremism to Minnesota."

"Lindell has made a name for himself kissing up to Donald Trump and pushing far-right conspiracy theories, especially around the 2020 presidential election results — not to mention selling subpar pillows," the campaign said.