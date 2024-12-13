Home News Nancy Pelosi injured at Battle of the Bulge event

Former Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was injured in Luxemburg, Germany, while attending an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of the World War II Battle of the Bulge.

In a statement issued Friday, Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager said the former House speaker "sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation."

"Pelosi is currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals," stated Krager. "She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation's history."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

"Pelosi conveys her thanks and praise to our veterans and gratitude to people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe."

Krager said Pelosi is "honored to travel with the distinguished delegation, many of whom had family members who fought in World War II — including her uncle, Johnny."

The Battle of the Bulge was an offensive begun in December 1944 by Axis forces in Western Europe as a failed effort to push back the Allied advance to Germany.

Elected to Congress in 1987, Pelosi made history in 2007 when she became the first female speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives after the Democrats took control of the lower house.

In November 2022, shortly after the midterm elections in which Republicans again regained control of the House, Pelosi announced that she was not going to seek a Democratic leadership position while she continued to serve in Congress.

"I have enjoyed working with three presidents, achieving historic investments in clean energy with President George Bush, transformative healthcare reform with President Barack Obama, and forging the future from infrastructure to healthcare to climate action with President Joe Biden," she stated.

During her 2022 speech, Pelosi cited Ecclesiastes 3, stating, "for everything, there is a season." She said she planned to keep her seat in Congress, representing the San Francisco area.

"With great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress," she added. "For me, the hour's come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect."

A practicing Catholic, Pelosi has often found herself at odds with some Church leaders over her pro-choice stance on abortion, with some clergy saying that she should not receive communion.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of the Archdiocese of San Francisco, who oversees the regional body where Pelosi worships, wrote a letter in 2022 instructing Pelosi not to receive communion unless she opted to "repudiate her support for abortion rights."

In an interview with The National Catholic Reporter published earlier this month, however, Pelosi said she has still been able to receive the sacrament during mass.

"My Catholic faith is, Christ is my savior," Pelosi told NCR. "It has nothing to do with the bishops."