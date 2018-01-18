NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Expected to Make a Trade Before the Deadline

(Photo: Reuters/Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball as Utah Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha (22) defends during the first quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Dec. 30, 2017.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going through a tough stretch right now.

They have now lost four straight games, and ESPN's Dave McMenamin has recently reported that there's a growing discontent in the locker room because some players don't think the team's issues can be fixed.

However, the Cavaliers aren't going to just give up in the middle of the season, and the New York Times' Marc Stein said a trusted source has told him that they are "definitely" going to make a move before the trade deadline.

Who knows, maybe the Cavaliers will just make a small roster tweak. However, Stein has also stressed that upgrading the roster is vital if they want to convince LeBron James to stay after the 2017–17 season.

As the moment, the Cavaliers don't want to part ways with the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick unless they get a game-changing player in return, but they may have to reconsider if they want to make a significant move before the deadline.

"The return is important, but keeping the NBA's greatest player content with the team's direction is even more significant. It's time to show him they'll do what will help him win now. It's not quite a Hail Mary, but it's a try down the field worth taking," Tas Melas wrote in his column for NBA.com.

But will acquiring someone like DeAndre Jordan convince the four-time most valuable player to re-sign with the Cavaliers this summer? Well, nobody knows for sure, but it's worth the risk.

"Even if they acquire something of value, could LeBron still leave? Oh, yeah. So, is it worth it? Even if the Cavs never win another championship, keeping James on the roster as long as they can is of enormous value," he added.

At any rate, the Cavaliers will have to make a tough decision in the coming weeks.