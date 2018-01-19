NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks Looking for a Significant Upgrade?

Reuters/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports March 11, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul (3) moves the ball up court against New York Knicks during the second half at Staples Center.

The New York Knicks are reportedly planning to acquire a perimeter player as the trade deadline draws near. If this trade happens, it is expected to lead to a significant change not just in the team but in the whole of NBA.

Earlier this week, a report published by ESPN revealed that the Knicks are in the market for an upgrade, particularly when it comes to its shooting guard and small forward positions. In recent weeks, the team has been planning to turn its tradable assets into an upgrade to fill voids that it needs to fill.

In his report, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted that there are far more teams currently looking for shooting guards and small forwards than quality players who are available at those positions. Although Detroit, New Orleans, New York and Portland seem to be the only teams that are interested in upgrades, they are just some of the long list of teams that plan on improving their wing players.

Among the names that have recently garnered trade interest are Willy Hernangomez, Courtney Lee and Kyle O'Quinn. Although it is still not clear at this point if the Knicks will indeed trade any of them away, Wojnarowski noted that it's more likely that the team would improve at the small forward division than shooting guard. This is because Hardaway had already signed to be the shooting guard in the future.

Daily Knicks noted though that although Hardaway had already signed, it's still possible that the Knicks would keep him at the 3 and trade him for a shooting guard, expanding the search significantly. However, the publication noted that the most likely player to be traded at the trade deadline is O'Quinn, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in July. His eligibility by then will result in more offers for him which the Knicks might not be able to match.