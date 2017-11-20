'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers: Pride Gets in Trouble for Breaking Another Protocol

Facebook/NCISNewOrleans Promotional photo for "NCIS: New Orleans."

Pride (Scott Bakula) will once again draw the ire of the higher-ups while working a new case in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: New Orleans."

In the episode titled "Hard Knock Life," the synopsis reveals that the squad will be tapped to investigate a murder case. When a petty officer is found dead, the evidence will point towards homeless kids as suspects. Pride, however, will not agree with hard facts. He believes that the little ones are innocent and that someone out there is working hard to pin the murder on them.

The promo shows Pride angrily telling his team that the homeless kids cannot possibly be the killers. He will stop at nothing to prove this, even breaking the protocol if needed. Viewers know the senior agent as someone who will not think twice of putting his job at risk just to prove the truth. He has gone rogue a fair number of times while working sensitive cases. In fact, he is currently in probation for the abduction of Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber).

Last episode, Pride once again broke the rules and went solo. Dr. Wade's (CCH Pounder) son, Danny (Christopher Meyer), was in trouble. His girlfriend, someone from the witness protection program, was kidnapped to stop her from testifying to the murder of her roommate. When Danny decided to save his girlfriend himself, things became even more complicated. Wade told Pride that he must bring back his son alive or their friendship was finished.

Pride and Danny were almost killed if not for the timely arrival of the rest of the NCIS. The higher ups were not happy with Pride's actions. The therapist assigned to him was ordered to strictly monitor the agent's comings and goings. Though annoyed with the new directives, Pride did not regret anything.

"NCIS: New Orleans" season 4 airs Tuesdays, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.