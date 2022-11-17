Only a third of American voters, half of Republicans think Trump should run in 2024: poll

Only about a third of American voters and about half of Republican voters think former President Donald Trump should run for president again in 2024, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

The survey released Wednesday is based on a sample of 2,000 likely U.S. voters conducted on Nov. 10 and Nov. 13 to Nov. 15 by Rasmussen. The study has an error margin of +/- 2 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.

According to findings, 32% of respondents say they believe Trump should run for president again in 2024, while 60% said he should not run for office. Among Republican likely voters, 49% think that Trump should run again in 2024, and 39% say he shouldn't run.

Fifty-three percent of GOP voters said they think Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who many believe to be a strong contender for the 2024 Republican nomination, should run for president in 2024. About a quarter (25%) of Republican voters believe DeSantis shouldn't run, and 22% are undecided.

Among likely voters surveyed, 37% said they believe DeSantis should run for president in 2024, while 38% think he shouldn't run for president. Over a quarter (26%) said they are unsure about DeSantis.

About 47% of respondents held a favorable opinion of Trump, while 27% had a "very favorable" view. By contrast, 52% hold an unfavorable opinion of Trump, and 41% hold a "very unfavorable" opinion.

Over half (54%) of respondents hold a favorable impression of DeSantis, and 37% said they have an unfavorable opinion of the Florida governor. Additionally, 55% of independent voters said they hold a favorable impression of DeSantis and 45% say they hold a favorable view of Trump.

DeSantis improved his 2024 prospects with a decisive victory last week in the Florida gubernatorial race, winning reelection by nearly 20 points in a state Trump carried by less than four points in the 2020 presidential election.

A survey conducted by YouGov from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11 finds that 42% of Republican primary voters want DeSantis to be the Republican nominee for president in 2024, as opposed to 35% who prefer Trump.

Another poll conducted from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13 by WPA Intelligence and the Club for Growth found DeSantis beating Trump in head-to-head matchups in hypothetical Republican primaries in four key primary election states, including Iowa and New Hampshire.

Trump announced his plans to run for president in 2024 at a speech held Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. He filed his paperwork with the Federal Elections Committee earlier that day.

"There has never been anything like it, this great movement of ours. Never been anything like it, and perhaps there will never be anything like it again," Trump stated in his speech. "America's comeback starts right now."

The long-anticipated announcement by Trump comes as the former commander-in-chief deals with ongoing controversies regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol protest.

The House Jan. 6 committee recently served Trump a subpoena to question his alleged involvement in the violent riot, demanding that he testify before the committee.

Trump denounced the committee as a "witch hunt" and, despite earlier indications that he was willing to testify before the committee, eventually filed a lawsuit to block the subpoena.

"Former President Trump has failed to comply with the Select Committee's subpoena requiring him to appear for a deposition today," said committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and the vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming in a statement.

"[Trump's] attorneys have made no attempt to negotiate an appearance of any sort, and his lawsuit parades out many of the same arguments that courts have rejected repeatedly over the last year."

Last month, Rasmussen released a report which found that only 26% of U.S. voters wanted Democrat President Joe Biden to run for reelection in 2024, while 60% opposed the idea.

The October report also found that, if the election were held at that time, 44% of respondents said they would vote for Trump, while only 40% said they would vote for Biden.