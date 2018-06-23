New Elvis Presley Gospel Album to Feature Duet With Daughter Lisa Marie

(Photo: Reuters/Handout) Elvis Presley is pictured in his United States Army uniform in this undated publicity photograph.

A new Elvis Presley gospel compilation album titled, Where No One Stands Alone, will soon be released, and is said to honor the music legend's Christian faith and feature duets with his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

Set to release on Aug. 10, the 14-track album will combine classic Presley vocals over newly-recorded instrumentation. The album will also feature rich backing vocals of artists who shared the stage with Presley before he died in 1977.

Perhaps the most moving sentiment is that the late rock 'n' roll star's only child, Lisa Marie Presley, lent her talents to the album in a reimagined duet with her father in the title track, "Where No One Stands Alone."

"It was a very powerful and moving experience to sing with my father," Lisa Marie wrote in her notes for the album, Rolling Stone reports. "The lyrics speak to me and touch my soul. I'm certain that the lyrics spoke to my father in much the same way."

Along with Lisa Marie, Where No One Stands Alone also features vocals from Rock and Rock Hall of Famer Darlene Love, gospel singer Cissy Houston, Terry Blackwood, Armond Morales, and Jim Murray. Members of Presley's backup group, the Stamps, also contributed to the record.

Presley's versions of the popular gospel songs "Amazing Grace," "He Touched Me" and "How Great Thou Art" will also be on the album.

The icon's Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, is a tourist attraction and memorial for his fans, and will host an event on Aug. 11 to celebrate the album's release. Lisa Marie will be joined by producers Joel Weinshanker and Andy Childs for the Where No One Stands Alone event.

Presley, who's referred to as "the king of rock 'n' roll," reportedly did not appreciate the title when he was alive. "There's only one king," he said, Christian Today reports "and that's Jesus Christ."

The "Jailhouse Rock" singer was raised in the charismatic Assemblies of God denomination.

Despite always identifying as a Christian until his untimely death, he also lived the wild life of sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll. Presley's reckless lifestyle eventually caught up with him and he was found dead in his home in 1977.

Where No One Stands Alone will be released digitally as well as on CD and vinyl on Aug. 11, the album is also now available for pre-order.