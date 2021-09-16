Alveda King launches new mission to bring pro-life curriculum to classrooms, Sunday schools

Evangelist Alveda King, one of the nation's leading pro-life voices and niece of Martin Luther King Jr., has launched a new pro-life organization to bring pro-life curriculums to Sunday schools and after-school clubs to inform the next generation on the importance of life.

King launched the new group Speak For Life earlier this month, in which she will travel around the nation to speak on college campuses, schools and in other venues.

“Human life is sacred from the womb to the tomb,” the activist told The Christian Post in a video interview that can be viewed below.

The 70-year-old King, who has advocated against abortion for over half her life, wants her life’s mission to help further encourage people to value all human life, regardless of color, creed or age. She recently retired from Priests for Life to pursue her own ministry goals.

“Speak For Life — the organization is new, but my ministry and mission has been ongoing for all of my life," she said. "I was rescued from abortion myself in 1950 when my mom was pregnant with me, and my grandfather convinced her to have me."

The following is an edited transcript of King’s interview with CP. She details some of the curricula that her organization will offer students, ranging from elementary school to college.



Christian Post: Can you tell us about how Speak for Life came about?

King: As a Christian evangelist, I was born again in 1983. My whole worldview changed. I was pro-abortion, for example. I was such a feminist that I thought women should take over the world.

In 1983, I had been an actress, a state legislator, accomplished many things and I received Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior. So I began to realize that human life is sacred from the womb to the tomb. The little babies in the womb are people. Once they're born, they begin to grow. We become adults. Sometimes we're sick or elderly, or so many things can occur in life. But human dignity must exist, from the womb to the tomb and everything between.

Also, we are one human race. We're not separate races. Acts 17:26 says, "Of one blood, God made all people." Therefore, we should not be fighting over skin color. That's ethnicity; that's not race. There's one race, and we should not be fighting over who has a right to live and who does not. So, I've learned this within my 70 years of life, not only as the niece of Martin Luther King Jr., my dad, his brother, Reverend A.D. King, my mom, my grandparents. I've learned this in the human experience of accepting Jesus and beginning to live in a way where every life matters.

Speak For Life bridges the gap with the generations. At Speak For Life, we don't believe the children are our future. We believe the children are present. Right now, we are breathing the same air together, and our young people, our children need to articulate to be able to talk about and defend the dignity of all human life, human dignity.

We are working on a curriculum for children, not for the adults to do it and teach children how to do it. But for the children to speak life. This will be certainly for churches in Sunday schools, but there are extracurricular clubs after school and the public and private schools. And it will be available to children all over America and maybe around the world.

CP: Can you give us an example of what the Speak For Life curriculum for the younger people would contain?

King: Well, in a beautiful way, and I don't want to give too much of it away, but [we show them] 3D and 4D ultrasounds now, and just ask [them] the question, "When does life begin?" Then, you ask for an opportunity for the young people to write and answer that question. As it unfolds, you might see that conception, which is spectacular. It's just beautiful. You see the baby unfolding. And then [we] say, "When is the baby, a baby?" You let the students begin to answer, but you have the science there.

Now, you can have the Scripture there for the Christian schools and the Sunday schools, of course. For the public schools, we have the science and say, "All human beings have something in common." It is the human blood that looks red when it comes from the body and the veins, but it looks blue. So no matter what color your skin is, we are probably all related.

We let them do their own little TikToks, their own little videos or they write their own little paragraphs. And they have their own little discussion groups. It's totally interactive.

CP: How important is it to instill pro-life values in the children?

King: [I] have children in Heaven because of abortions and a miscarriage. I have six living children and 11 grandchildren right now. We are certainly talking about letting the babies live and be born — helping the mother, the father, the grandparents, the community to sustain life.

But for example, on issues of human sexuality — when the girl children say, "Well, I was born a girl, I want to be a boy" [or] "I was born a boy, I want to be a girl." And they're little children, so if we legalize ... where they can begin to get reproductive surgery and cut things off, then they grow up and they want it back, and they won't grow it back. That's the thing. So we need to let children be children. Not hyper-sexualized, not aborted, not human trafficked, not inundated. There's so much stuff in the media.

CP: What do you think about the new heartbeat law in Texas that went into effect this month banning abortion once a heartbeat can be detected?

King: I personally believe the Texas heartbeat decision had to do with an act of God! Those of us who affirm life from the womb to the tomb, we have been crying out. And the legislation that passed in Texas said it's ... heartbeats at six weeks ... so let's save those babies, and I agree. The Supreme Court [let the law go into effect] ... so you can't get an abortion in Texas after the baby is six weeks old in the womb. So everybody doesn't agree with it for one reason or the other.

Of course, those who want to keep aborting babies all the time from conception till they come right out of the mother, they don't like it. Then some others say, "Well, you're not really pro-life because you only save the six weeks old babies. What about the others?" Hey, one step at a time. Rome wasn't built in a day, and it took a minute for it to fall. So we have to save babies, never forgetting any baby, but we began to make it possible to rescue, to recover.

CP: As the daughter of the late civil rights activist Rev. A.D. King and the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., what would you say Christians should be willing to do for the cause of life?

King: Everybody can't do what I do, but we can each do our part. Now, as Christians, we can pray and ask God to guide us: "What should I be doing?" However, we'll open this up to the Jews, the Muslims, the Buddhists, everybody of every faith. Seek your purpose and your destiny. Find out what you can do to support human life from the womb to the tomb. How can you support human dignity? Define human dignity, define human life.

Now, this is the tip. I learned this from my Pastor Allen McNair. I've been at the church for over 30 years. He left the planet and went to Heaven in 2015. He says, "some of us have to work too hard because everybody won't do his or her part." So find out your part. Do your part.

You can find out about legislation. You can vote for people who will affirm human dignity and human life from the womb to the tomb. You can pray at a pregnancy care center and donate and give. You can pray in front of an abortion [clinic] and say, "Let's us help you." There are so many things that we can all do in our community.

We can all pray. We can all love each other. We can all study to ... find out what is human life. Why is human life important to God? Once we know why it's important to God, life may become sacred to us and human dignity.

Visit Speakforlife.org, the website. It's new, and we are building. So visit and just pray for us. Please know that we are praying for you because you're part of the human family. God bless everybody.