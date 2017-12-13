New 'Harry Potter' Role-Playing Game to Come in Spring

Facebook/harrypottermovie "Harry Potter" will be getting a new RPG-type mobile game this coming spring.

"Harry Potter" fans definitely have a lot to look forward to when it comes to the expansion of their favorite franchise.

It hasn't been too long since a "Pokemon GO" type game has been announced to be in development for the "Harry Potter" series. Now, it appears the popular franchise would also be getting a new RPG mobile game. Titled as "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery," players would get to create their own characters and experience the magical school life of Hogwarts for themselves.

Players would be able to get immersed in the experience of studying and living in Hogwarts, attending magical classes and a whole lot of activities, which would include the Defence the Dark Arts class, the Potions class and even dueling. So far, nothing much is known about "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery" except that it will be arriving this coming spring.

What's interesting about the new game is that is actually set in the 80s, years before Harry, Hermione and Ron's time at Hogwarts. Thankfully, players and devoted Potterheads would be able to meet Albus Dumbledore and the rest of the beloved faculty and staff of Hogwarts in the game.

The game is being developed by Jam City in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

"This game is a labor of love for our developers and artists, who are dedicated to creating the most magical entertainment and game play experience for everyone who adores J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World," Chris DeWolfe, the CEO of Jam City, said in an interview.

Describing the new game, David Haddad, the president of WBIE said, "'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery' is a mobile gaming experience inspired by J.K. Rowling's spellbinding lore, and it will be an exciting, fun way for fans to experience the Wizarding World."

"Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery" will be free-to-play and will also be available via the Apple Store, the Google Playstore, and the Amazon Appstore.