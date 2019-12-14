New Jersey megachurch packs over 1,000 meals for children in need

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

A New Jersey-based nondenominational megachurch has helped to pack more than 1,000 food kits for less fortunate children living in the area.

The Paramus campus of The Life Christian Church, which meets at an AMC movie theater at Garden State Plaza, helped put together 1,056 food kits on Sunday with other volunteers.

Terry Smith, senior pastor of Life Christian, told The Christian Post that the food-packing event was consistent with one of the church’s core values, namely, to be “enthusiastic servants of all.”

“And our church’s mission is: ‘to inspire people to the life God dreams for them as we spread His love in ever-widening circles,’” Smith said.

“We see community service as a foundational part of being a follower of Jesus. We want The Life Christian Church Paramus campus to be known for spreading His love across Bergen county and helping families in need is a part of that.”

Smith also told CP that, when it came to the food-packing event, his church loved “being able to see our people put their faith into action.”

“We hope all of the families in Paramus who participated experience how easy it is to serve our neighbors, especially during the peak season of need,” he added.

Life Christian was founded in 1992 in West Orange and has nearly 3,000 members. It launched its Paramus campus last October at the AMC theater.

The church worked to prepare the kits, which will be going to needy children in Paramus and Bergen County, alongside the Englewood-based nonprofit Center for Food Action.

Lori Oliff, who serves as Weekend Snack Pack Coordinator with the Center for Food Action, told CP that the Sunday event was “wonderful” and involved “members of all ages work together to assemble snack packs.”

Oliff also told CP that the church was “a frequent supporter” of the nonprofit group’s Weekend Snack Pack Program, which delivers to 21 local schools and other organizations.

“We rely on generosity of the community to support this important program that helps to fill the gap for children at risk for hunger when school meals are not available,” said Oliff.

“CFA distributes over 35,000 snack packs annually to local schools, libraries and Boys & Girls Clubs. We provide the most essential school supply: food.”