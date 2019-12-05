Liquid Church to pack 1 million meals for annual ‘Christmas Outreach’ program

Liquid Church, a New Jersey-based megachurch, will be packing 1 million meals to help combat global hunger as part of its annual “Christmas Outreach” program.

Around 6,100 volunteers will be packing the meals on Friday and Saturday.

Brooke LeMunyon, communications coordinator at Liquid Church, told The Christian Post that they're partnering with the Christian nonprofit Feed My Starving Children for the project.

“We know there is tangible life change when a malnourished, hungry child has access to a nutritious meal,” LeMunyon said. “By partnering with Feed My Starving Children, we know these meals will impact children and communities in desperate need.”

Each meal, known as a “MannaPack,” contains nutritional ingredients, including what the nonprofit organization refers to as “MannaPack Rice,” which has carbohydrates, protein, and other key nutrients.

Other fortified food items include “MannaPack Potato-D” that assists with oral rehydration and replenishing lost nutrients, and “MannaPack Potato-W,” which, according to a 2017 Feed My Starving Children article, “complements breastfeeding and acts as a crucial supplement for children whose mothers don’t have access to the vital nutrition their babies desperately need to grow and develop.”

LeMunyon told CP that the outreach effort was part of Liquid’s goal to “saturate the state with the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”

“Christmas Outreach is a great way to engage with the larger communities in each of the counties where we have a campus,” she added.

“We love that families, Liquid small groups, friends, co-workers, neighbors, sports teams, and many more come together to feed the hungry around the world at Christmas, in Jesus' name. And we pray this will be a powerful time for each of our volunteers as we serve together during this Christmas season.”

This is not the first time Liquid Church has endeavored to pack 1 million meals for the needy. For their 2017 Christmas Outreach, the church accomplished the goal and sent the meals to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Tim Lucas, lead pastor and founder of Liquid Church, said in a statement published by mycentraljersey.com at the time that many members of their congregation had personal ties to Puerto Rico.

“The scope of the disaster is heartbreaking for families on the island, as well as their loved ones right here in New Jersey — many of whom are a part of Liquid Church,” Lucas said in the 2017 interview.

“The damage left in the wake of this storm broke our hearts and fueled us to come alongside our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico, and that’s why we set such an ambitious goal for our 2017 Christmas Outreach.”