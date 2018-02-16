New Rumor Hinting 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' Will Be Pulled From Steam in October

Rumor emerged after revelations the fighting game will not be part of either EVO or the Capcom Pro Tour

Capcom Unity A recent rumor is hinting at a grim future for 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite'

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" has not exactly enjoyed a problem-free run ever since its September launch. In fact, the opposite may even be more applicable to this particular fighting game.

Now, a recent rumor is hinting that the outlook for this game may be even grimmer than expected.

Over on Steam, an individual who claimed to have a source who works as a contractor within the gaming industry recently passed along some interesting information. According to this Steam user, the aforementioned source has now given a timeframe for when the said fighting game will be pulled from the Steam Store, with that being October of this year.

Notably, the Steam user who came forward with this new information is the same individual who foretold the 2017 shutdown of "Marvel Heroes Omega."

On Steam, the post has garnered mixed reactions from other users, with some seeing that it could be true and others skeptical that the game could be pulled so early.

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" potentially being pulled from Steam in October would mean that its availability on that digital storefront will only last for a little over a year.

For now, the developers have not announced anything related to the game potentially being taken down from Steam, but it seems clear that this particular title has not lived up to expectations.

Support for the game has been so dismal that it has been left off of the Evo 2018 lineup, and a recent report from Compete noted that "Infinite" was also not expected to take part in the Capcom Pro Tour.

To put it simply, the future is not looking too bright for this fighting game, and this latest rumor is hinting that things may be set to get even worse.

More news about "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" should be made available in the near future.