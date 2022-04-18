New York subway shooter called on Jesus to kill all white people in online rant

The online rants of a suspect who wounded more than 20 people in a mass shooting at a New York subway station last week show that he was obsessed with a race war and even called on Jesus to kill white people.

Frank R. James, a 62-year-old suspect who called the police hotline to turn himself in amid a citywide manhunt, was found to have posted a meme that said, “O black Jesus, please kill all the whiteys,” according to reports.

James' online posts also appear to show that he liked watching CNN and supports communism and Fidel Castro. He also adheres to a racist ideology of black supremacy, which was earlier identified as “black identity extremism." The FBI told the New York Post that the ideology no longer exists even though the man who killed six people and injured over 60 others at a Christmas parade and the suspect who killed a Capitol Hill police officer last April both espoused the same supremacist beliefs as James.

James, who detonated a smoke grenade before firing 33 shots on the Manhattan-bound N train on April 14, posted material on social media linked to the ideology, the Post added.

“White people and black people, as we call ourselves, should not have any contact with each other,” he says in a YouTube video under the user name “prophetoftruth88.”

James also believed a race war would follow Russia's war in Ukraine, according to a rant shared by The Post Millennial.

James was arrested in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood last Wednesday with the help of tip-offs given to police by the public, along with the suspect himself notifying police about his exact location.

Five people who provided “critical information” that helped lead to James' arrest will share a $50,000 reward, police said, according to The Guardian.

James was spotted by bystanders, and he, too, called the NYPD, telling them that he wanted to turn himself in, ABC 7 reported, citing a police source. “I think you’re looking for me,” the caller allegedly said. “I’m seeing my picture all over the news and I'll be around this McDonalds.”

However, James had disappeared by the time police reached the location. The police received more calls from the public, who told them they thought the suspect was down the block. The police were able to spot James and arrested him without incident.

ABC 7 also said that James was known to the NYPD and had a rap sheet that spanned from 1992 to 1998 with nine prior arrests.

James also supported Black Lives Matter and claimed he had a mental illness and that the city’s mental health service was a “horror show,” according to The Post Millennial, which added that he believed humanity would be exterminated due to the damage done to the environment.