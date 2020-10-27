Newly pregnant Sadie Robertson reveals she has COVID: ‘One of the most challenging things’ Newly pregnant Sadie Robertson reveals she has COVID: ‘One of the most challenging things’

Author, speaker and "Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson Huff, who recently announced she was pregnant, said she contracted COVID-19 and ended up getting very sick.

“I’m not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things,” Huff shared on Instagram.

“I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick. I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one!”

Earlier this month, Huff shared the news that she and her husband, Christian Huff, are expecting their first child. She went on to say that the baby has not at all been affected by her COVID diagnosis.

“Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well,” Huff revealed.

Although she shared a photo of herself in the hospital, the Live Fearless author is no longer in the hospital and said she has “just about fully recovered.”

“I’ve learned a lot and I have been challenged in a lot of new ways,” she said. “I will say my dependency on Jesus has never felt greater in some of the hardest moment of this sickness. I’m thankful I serve a savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely.”

Huff concluded her post by saying, “My heart and my families heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid.”

The Christian speaker and her new husband posted photos on Instagram at the top of this month holding up a few ultrasound images. Huff wrote on her photo that she and her husband are "screaming with excitement" after discovering that they will have a child.

"Baby we already adore you," the reality star wrote. "What I've learned from you already. God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come."

The 23-year-old went on to say that this miracle of life helps her realize that she and Christian will indeed impact the next generation.

