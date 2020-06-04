Sadie Robertson offers message of hope: We have a God who's in control of everything

Christian speaker and reality TV star Sadie Robertson shared encouragement for her fellow Americans having to cope with so much uncertainty.

"We're going through something that's really scary. Something that's out of our control. Something that is causing us loss and sadness," she said of the coronavirus pandemic in a message recorded in April for Fox Nation's "Messages of Hope."

Her message was published this week following the unrest that arose after the death of George Floyd, who died in the custody of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day.

"But the beauty in this, if there is beauty in this, is that we are all going through it together. There's something really beautiful about knowing that even though we don't have control — that we have a God who is a good father, who is in control of everything," she said.

"It says in Psalms 46, He's an ever-present help in times of trouble. So we got to fix our eyes on Him. It says in Hebrews that even Jesus, when he was enduring the agony of the cross, He fixed his eyes on Heaven for the hope that He has.

"Sometimes we're in the midst of something so bad, we have to fix our hope on something in the future, something better. And what better than an eternal home in Heaven? Away from all fear. Away from all pain. Away from our sickness and tragedy. With a good, good father. That's our hope."

The "Duck Dynasty" daughter who is a popular traveling minister shared her message of hope with 60,000 people at her last major appearance, Passion 2020 in January. The Louisiana native also used her voice on Blackout Tuesday to speak out against racial injustice.

“You are heard, you are seen, you are worthy, you are valuable, you are loved, you are beautiful and I am deeply sorry that you have not experienced that from everyone around you. You were made in the image of God on purpose and for a purpose just as I believe we all were,” Robertson wrote on her Instagram page.

She added, “I see that you are tired. I see that you have suffered and as the body of Christ that means we should all be with you in suffering. I am sorry that not all are and that we will never fully be able to understand, but I hope it is seen that many are standing. I hope it is known that many are praying. ‘If one member suffers, all suffer together…’"

The newly married author of Live Original ended her post, declaring, “We all need God - the creator OF ALL, love Himself, justice, and peace so I encourage us all to pray.”