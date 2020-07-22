NFL Players Choir performs ‘This Little Light of Mine’ for American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society hosted an all-star digital event this month where celebrities shared their talent and cancer-related stories.

The Super Bowl Celebration of Gospel NFL Players Choir was among the performers at Share the Light campaign, which was livestreamed on July 16 and also featured Vince Gill, Kirk Franklin, Pia Toscano and T-Pain.

The fundraising campaign will run through October in hopes of illuminating the grave need for further funding for cancer research and patient programs.

The NFL Players Choir added some light to the event by using their gift of song. The group of 50, which consists of current and former pro players performed “This Little Light of Mine” which was written in the 1920s. The choir shared their own digital rendition of the song and further shared their faith through music.

Hosted by Carrie Ann Inaba of “Dancing with the Stars,” the hour-long event also featured music legend Pattie LaBelle, sportscaster Erin Andrews, “Young & the Restless” actress Sharon Case, NFL Super Bowl-winning siblings Jaylen and Sammy Watkins, among many others.

According to ACS CEO Gary Reedy, the organization’s mission is at risk due to COVID-19.

“Because of COVID-19, cancer patients are more vulnerable than ever,” Reedy said in a statement, according to The Atlanta Voice.

“They are not only especially vulnerable to contracting coronavirus, but nearly 80 percent of cancer patients in active treatment have seen their screening and vital treatments delayed. The American Cancer Society must remain strong so that we can continue with the services, research, and advocacy that saves lives.

“The Share The Light campaign, along with support from our friends, is helping ensure we do just that. Through the Share the Light campaign, ACS will celebrate the spirit of survivors and those who care for them and at the same time raise vital donations to help ensure the American Cancer Society has what it needs to continue its lifesaving vision of a world without cancer.”