Super Bowl Gospel Celebration honors NFL siblings for work with American Cancer Society

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration kicked off the highly anticipated Super Bowl 2020 weekend Thursday, and along with star-studded performances the event honored NFL stars Quinnen and Quincy Williams for their work with the American Cancer Society.

Quinnen, who plays for the New York Jets, and his brother, Quincy, of the Jacksonville Jaguars, were awarded the 2020 Faith in Action award at the James L. Knight Center.

The Williams brothers sadly lost their mother to breast cancer a decade ago and decided to turn their tragedy into something positive by working with the American Cancer Society to ensure that people of color in the United States receive proper cancer screenings in urban communities.

The Figgers Foundation awarded the American Cancer Society with a check for $2,500 during the celebration.

The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration along with the BET Network will highlight the American Cancer Society during its broadcast of the event at 7 p.m. Eastern time Saturday. The brothers stress the “critical importance of cancer prevention and awareness,” said organizers in a statement to The Christian Post.

Those watching the celebration will also have the opportunity to give to the cause that is so near and dear to the Williams brothers.

The one hour Super Bowl Gospel Celebration was filmed in front of a live audience and will showcase performances from the NFL Players Choir, Donnie McClurkin, Fred Hammond, Yolanda Adams, Travis Greene, Anthony Brown, Le’Andria Johnson and others who all took the stage for the 21st annual event hosted by Rickey Smiley.

This year’s presenters included a roster of NFL players, such as DeAndre Hopkins (Houston Texans), Devin Funchess (Indianapolis Colts), Wesley Woodyard (Tennessee Titans) and Mike Daniels (Detroit Lions).

The celebration originated the weekend of Super Bowl XXXIII in 1999 and since then, has annually served to bring together NFL Players, top gospel/contemporary Christian and award-winning artists and special guests to honor God and share a positive message. Past events included Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, and Natalie Grant.