NHL bans players from using LGBT 'Pride Tape' on their hockey sticks

The National Hockey League will no longer allow players to put rainbow-colored tape on their hockey sticks in honor of the LGBT community, according to a guidance sent to teams before the new season.

ESPN reported Thursday that the NHL sent a memo titled "Game and Practice-Related Special Initiatives" to all teams two weeks ago. The memo explained that players can't wear any specialty sweaters during games, warmups and official practices.

A portion of the memo, obtained by ESPN, stated, "Players shall not be put in the position of having to demonstrate (or where they may be appearing to demonstrate) personal support for any Special Initiatives."

"A factor that may be included in this regard includes, for example, whether a Player (or Players) is required to be in close proximity to any groups or individuals visibly or otherwise clearly associated with such Special Initiative(s)," the memo added.

The document drew pushback from LGBT advocates, including the company Pride Tape, which makes rainbow-colored tape that hockey players have placed on their hockey sticks in the past to celebrate the LGBT community on team-hosted LGBT pride nights.

"The Pride Tape team is extremely disappointed by the NHL's decision to eliminate Pride Tape from any league on-ice activities," Pride Tape's Instagram post reads. "The league has used language in recent days which would prohibit the tape from any proximity to NHL Hockey. We hope the league — and teams — will again show commitment to this important symbol of combating homophobia."

According to ESPN, the NHL sent an updated memo to the teams last Thursday clarifying that the restrictions imposed by the initial document apply only to on-ice activities.

A source within the league told ESPN that "players should be encouraged to express themselves off the ice" and have the ability to "celebrate and support" specialty causes such as Black History Night, Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Military Appreciation Night and Pride Night.

The memo comes after NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman described the media attention surrounding Christian players who chose not to wear pride-themed warmup jerseys and other specialty warmup sweaters as a "distraction" following an NHL Board of Governors Meeting in June.

In January, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov declined to don the LGBT-themed jersey and participate in his team's LGBT pride night commemoration because he viewed doing so as a violation of his religious faith.

Two months later, San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer followed a similar course of action, citing his refusal to "endorse something that is counter to my personal convictions which are based on the Bible, the highest authority in my life."

In February, the New York Rangers elected not to require its players to wear rainbow-colored jerseys and use the Pride Tape on their hockey sticks as part of the team's pride night. The Rangers' move came after a variety of sports commentators condemned Provorov for refusing to participate in pride night.

Specifically, The Sports Network's Gord Miller suggested that the Flyers should have barred Provorov from playing in the game that took place on pride night.

"Freedom of expression doesn't give you freedom from the consequences of your words or actions," he said.

Pierre LaBrun, The Athletic's NHL columnist and long-time commentator, contended that if Provorov actually respected "everyone," "he would have taken part in warmup [sic] and worn the Pride Night jersey." LaBrun maintained that it was wrong for Provorov to "hide behind religion."