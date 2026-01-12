Home News Nicaragua releases dozens of political prisoners amid US pressure

The Nicaraguan government released dozens of people from prison over the weekend, a move that took place shortly after the U.S. embassy in Managua publicly advocated for the freedom of political prisoners.

Their release occurred on the 19th anniversary of Daniel Ortega's authoritarian Sandinista regime, following the U.S. capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces.

The vice president and wife of the Nicaraguan president, Rosario Murillo, acknowledged the difficulty of the current moment during her anniversary message, urging the population to seek refuge in faith, a call that contrasts with the usual tensions between the government and religious leaders.

"These are hard times and, therefore, times to strengthen our faith, our trust in the Father, and times to grow in spirituality," Murillo said, evidencing the fragility that the leadership is going through in the face of geopolitical change in the region.

Some analysts suggest that the Ortega-Murillo administration is at a critical crossroads.

The loss of strategic allies and economic dependence on the U.S. — the main destination for Nicaraguan exports and a source of remittances — forces the government to reconsider its authoritarian stance.

Experts warn that isolation in Latin America is increasingly palpable, leaving the regime with little choice but to bow to international pressure to avoid an outcome similar to Venezuela's.

Vladimir de la Cruz, former Costa Rican ambassador to Venezuela, warned of the urgency of real democratic changes in the Central American nation to guarantee stability. "Nicaragua either learns or they will be in a situation of danger — that they can intervene there at any time," the diplomat said, stressing the need to restore the electoral process and return full freedom to the opposition and prisoners of conscience.

As reported by Diario Cristiano Internacional last December, tourists entering Nicaragua are no longer allowed to carry Bibles. The restriction, which also applies to other printed materials and electronic equipment, is part of a growing list of items banned at the border and comes amid intensifying limitations on civil liberties and an ongoing crackdown on Christians.

In August, it emerged that a political activist arrested during a police raid died in state custody amid a growing government crackdown on dissent and religious groups. Coroner's authorities informed his family of his death, but officials did not disclose how he died.

Mauricio Alonso Prieto, who was arrested on July 18 along with his wife and adult son, was being held in the Department of Granada prison known as "La Granja," according to the London-based group Christian Solidarity Worldwide.

Also in August, the Nicaraguan regime confiscated the historic San José School, administered by the congregation of the Josephine sisters and with 40 years of experience, in a new offensive against educational and religious institutions. Murillo accused the school of being "a center where people were tortured and murdered" during the 2018 protests, although he did not present evidence to support his allegations.

