Home News Nicki Minaj advocates for Nigerian Christians, quotes Bible: 'Shed not their blood'

Nicki Minaj has continued to raise awareness on social media about the plight of persecuted Nigerian Christians who've been enduring attacks for years, which some Christian groups have decried as a genocide the world has ignored for far too long.

Minaj posted a series of comments on X last Friday expressing support for Christians in Nigeria who are facing ongoing persecution. In her first post, Minaj declared: “On Christ the solid rock I stand. All other grounds is sinking sand. All other ground … is sinking sand.”

“FREE THE CHRISTIANS IN NIGERIA!” she exclaimed, accompanied by several emojis of the Nigerian flag. “STOP THIS NOW!”

Read: A Christian Genocide on the World's Most Christian Continent: Searching for Truth Amid the Bloodshed

In a second X post, Minaj proclaimed: “You have grieved the Holy Spirit. STOP THIS, NOW! #FreeChristians everywhere!”

“SHED NOT THEIR BLOOD ANYMORE,” Minaj wrote in a third X post. “ALL NATIONS HEAR THIS! SHED NOT THEIR BLOOD. YOU HAVE SHED THE BLOOD OF THOSE THAT CALLED UPON MY NAME. #FreeChristians.”

A fourth post on X simply featured the phrase “LEST THE EARTH SHALL SWALLOW YOU” while a fifth post included verses Matthew 7:17-7:24:

“Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit. A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire. Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.

“Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven," the passage continues. "Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? And in thy name have cast out devils? And in thy name done many wonderful works? And then I will profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity. Therefore whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock.”

Minaj's posts come less than a month after she spoke at the United Nations to denounce Christian persecution worldwide.

“Music has taken me around the globe,” she said in her remarks to the U.N. on Nov. 18.

“I have seen how people, no matter their language, culture or religion, come alive when they hear a song that touches their soul. Religious freedom means we all can sing our faith regardless of who we are, where we live and what we believe,” she added.

She continued: “Today, faith is under attack in way too many places. In Nigeria, Christians are being targeted, driven from their homes and killed. Churches have been burned, families have been torn apart, and entire communities live in fear constantly, simply because of how they pray.”

“Sadly, this problem is not only a growing problem in Nigeria but also in so many other countries across the world, and it demands urgent action,” she insisted. “Protecting Christians in Nigeria is not about taking sides or dividing people. It is about uniting humanity. Nigeria is a beautiful nation with deep faith traditions and lots of beautiful barbz.”

The term “barbz” refers to Minaj’s fan base.

Minaj further maintained that her advocacy “is about standing up in the face of injustice” and “what I’ve always stood for my entire career."

"I will continue to stand for that for the rest of my life. I will care if anyone anywhere is being persecuted for their beliefs."

Minaj secured a speaking slot at the U.N. event after her response to President Donald Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern for religious freedom violations caught the attention of U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz.

“Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God,” she wrote in an X post containing a screenshot of Trump’s announcement about his administration’s latest action against Nigeria.

“No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other. Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice. Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer."