Home News ‘Any Christian who votes Democrat again is a fool,’ rapper Nicki Minaj declares

Nicki Minaj, who Billboard recently ranked as the best female rapper of all time and is considered the most successful female rapper in the world, has declared that any Christian who votes for the Democratic Party again "is a fool."

"Any Christian who votes democrat again is a fool. They're showing people that it's ok to disrupt a church during worship. This is how they truly feel about you. The veil is lifted. No morals. No integrity," Minaj wrote in a post on X Sunday as the 68th annual Grammy Awards show was underway.

"It's not enough for them to have an opinion, they've escalated to physical intrusion of places of worship. The demons inside of them are so bothered. All the time."

Minaj's comments appear to be at least partly in response to protesters disrupting a Sunday service at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Jan. 19. Former CNN host Don Lemon was charged, along with other activists, for participating in the disruption. Activists protested one of the church's pastors, who leads a local U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcment office in St. Paul.

Federal authorities have accused the activists of violating religious freedoms and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act of 1994, which prohibits "intentionally injuring, intimidating, or interfering with ... [anyone] seeking to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship."

Minaj, 43, who recently declared that she is President Donald Trump's "No. 1 fan," argued that the protests against federal immigration enforcement are a "distraction" being used by Democrats because they can no longer "get the African American vote by default."

"They're flying in immigrants to vote b/c they reneged on all the promises they made to African Americans & can no longer get the African American vote by default. They're causing distractions in the streets to distract from the billions they stole from taxpayers," she wrote on X.

Minaj, who has been nominated for 12 Grammy Awards throughout her career but has never won any, has faced heavy criticism from prominent liberals since she increased her public support for the Trump administration.

Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah added to the chorus against Minaj by joking during the show that she did not attend the award ceremony because she was too busy at the White House discussing important issues with President Trump, like who has the biggest butt. Minaj responded to the quip on X by suggesting it has been alleged that Noah is gay, though he has been known to date female celebrities.

The "Anaconda" and "Barbie World" rapper also alleged that a popular artist "has been practicing rituals in a satanic cult where they take babies from other countries & mutilate & kill them as a form of a blood sacrifice to their God."

"You see, when your master is Satan, you must constantly shed blood. However, the JIG IS UP," she wrote on X.

Minaj called the Grammy Awards a "ritual" and insisted it would "backfire" on those involved in it.

"As they do their ritual tonight, God almighty will reveal himself to them. The ritual will backfire on them. God will not be mocked," she wrote on X. "Blessed is the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS CHRIST. Every tongue that rises up against me in judgement shall be condemned & put to shame."