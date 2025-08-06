Home News Nigeria: High court strikes down conviction of Christian man who helped persecuted converts flee violence

A Nigerian high court has overturned the conviction of a Christian man who was sentenced to prison after assisting two women converts to Christianity escape threats of violence. The ruling followed an appeal that challenged a rushed trial during which the man had no legal representation.

The man, identified as David, had been convicted earlier this year on kidnapping charges after he and another church leader, Ezekiel, helped two adult women, Adah and Naomi, relocate from their community in Northern Nigeria. The women had reportedly received credible threats of violence from both family and local community members after their conversion to Christianity, the legal advocacy group ADF International noted, adding that all the names of the persecuted individuals involved have been changed for security reasons.

After helping the women relocate, David and Ezekiel were captured by militants, unlawfully detained and tortured for several weeks. They were later transferred to the custody of the Nigerian police.

While Ezekiel was released without charges following legal intervention, David was prosecuted without a lawyer and sentenced to nine years in prison after a three-day proceeding before a magistrate’s court.

The charges were brought even though both women are adults, acting of their own volition. ADF International-backed lawyers challenged the conviction in the high court, which ruled to quash the decision. The court also ordered the return of the fine David had been forced to pay during his imprisonment.

The state did not appear at the hearing to defend the earlier prosecution.

“David was tortured, prosecuted and imprisoned simply for helping a woman escape violence because of her faith,” said Sean Nelson, legal counsel for global religious freedom at ADF International, adding that the case shows the scale of the religious freedom crisis in Nigeria.

After his release, David said, “Despite the persecution in my community, I know that I have everlasting life,” citing the Gospel of John. “This is our encouragement. My community and I, in the Christian faith, rejoice on account of the assurance of the Word of God. This is our confidence and peace.”

David has now returned to his community, where members of his church welcomed him back and continued their religious activities under heightened caution.

The incident is one among many involving Christians who have faced threats, violence or imprisonment across Northern Nigeria, which is predominantly Muslim and where the legal and cultural climate has led to intensified pressure on religious minorities.

Militant groups, including Boko Haram and armed Fulani factions, have repeatedly targeted Christian communities. In addition, restrictive local laws and hostile enforcement have contributed to ongoing legal harassment of Christian converts and those who assist them.

Nigeria continues to record some of the highest rates of anti-Christian violence globally. In 2022, roughly 5,000 Christians were killed for their faith, more than in any other country. Estimates for 2023 suggest that over 7,000 Christians were killed in Northern Nigeria alone.

ADF International said it has supported multiple such cases across the Nigerian court system.

In December 2024, Rhoda Jatau, a Nigerian Christian woman, was acquitted of blasphemy charges after being imprisoned for over a year.