'Nightwing' News, Release Date: Director Chris McKay Holding Open Casting Call for Dick Grayson a.k.a. Nightwing

(Photo: Warner Bros.) Movie poster for "The Lego Batman Movie," which was directed by Chris McKay

Renowned filmmaker Chris McKay is holding an open casting call for the lead role in "Nightwing," which is expected to breathe life back into the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in the wake of the poor reviews received by the "Justice League."

The director, who previously helmed "The LEGO Batman Movie," confirmed earlier this week that he's already looking for someone to play the much-coveted role in his next project with DC.

While many thought that McKay was just joking around when he made statements about the "Nightwing" casting call, the director said that his intentions were real and that he was already prepping up for the superhero flick. In the DC Comics, Dick Grayson a.k.a. Nightwing is the adult version of Batman's Boy Wonder sidekick, Robin.

Over on Twitter, McKay clarified that he would search high and low for the perfect actor to portray Nightwing in his upcoming film. Although he's planning to hold open auditions, he said he still encourages interested actors to seek the help of an agent or manager to prove to him that they are serious about the opportunity.

"Re Nightwing casting. Have an agent or manager submit your work. To the studio. An agent or manager protects you and also is an endorsement of your character. It means you take yourself and your career seriously. And so does someone else," he tweeted.

"There will be an open casting call but that is like Vegas odds for sure. Don't leave your career up to chance. Believe in yourself. Bet on yourself. Get an agent or a manager," he added.

According to reports, "Nightwing" is still in the pre-production phase, so details about it may not be around anytime soon. Following the success of his "LEGO Batman Movie," McKay is now leading the production of "Nightwing" with the help of "The Accountant" screenwriter Bill Dubuque.

"Nightwing" does not have a release date yet.