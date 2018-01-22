Nike Reveals PG-2 PlayStation Colorway Shoes

Nike and PlayStation have come together to feature four-time NBA All-star Paul George and his new line of basketball shoes. The Nike PG-2 PlayStation colorway, which has been announced on Saturday, Jan. 20, is now making waves as a surprise collaboration between the two companies.

Paul George himself introduced the new line of shoes in his post to the PlayStation blog this past weekend, and he started out by looking back at his favorite PlayStation memory, back at the time when his father got him a PlayStation 2 one Christmas day.

YouTube/PlayStation/Nike PlayStation has teamed up with Nike Basketball and NBA All-Star Paul George to introduce the PG-2 "PlayStation" colorway.

Since then, gaming and basketball have been part of his childhood dreams. "As a kid, I'd make sketches of what I wanted my Nike shoes to look like because it's something I've always wanted to be a part of. Now I have the opportunity to make something very special and personal to me with the help of two of my favorite brands," George explained.

The shoes themselves were partly inspired by the PlayStation Dualshock 4 controller in its accents, while the texture is similar to the Kyrie 4 Confetti colorway, as Gamespot notes. These are not just collector's items, they are real playing gear with some nifty features added to them.

The tongues of the shoe have prominent logos of Paul George and PlayStation that light up and pulsate in blue, in a shade similar to that used in the PlayStation consoles. The back heel of the left shoe also has a unique barcode, which can be scanned to collect a PlayStation Network voucher.

This voucher can be redeemed for a Paul George Dynamic Theme for the PlayStation 4, as well. The shoes will be out for sale on Feb. 10, 2018.

The video below introduces the new Nike PG-2 PlayStation colorway, as represented by Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Paul George.