Nintendo Labo Reviews, Impressions: DIY Toy-Con Kits Are Easy to Follow

It's still a few months ahead of the official launch of Nintendo Labo, the company's line of cardboard do-it-yourself accessory kits for the Switch. However, reviewers and gaming news outlets already got some hands-on time via demo kits, however, and they were for the most part impressed by the idea.

Nintendo has stirred up the online gaming news scene with their introduction of the Nintendo Labo, as fans and critics become divided over whether the company can deliver on their promise of fun interactive "Toy Con" accessories from cardboard.

Youtube/Nintendo Nintendo Labo, a do-it-yourself kit for the Nintendo Switch, is launching on Apr. 20, 2018.

A few test kits have been made available at the Labo Event in New York, and these samples contained most what Nintendo had previously teased in their latest videos. These include the RC Car, Fishing Rod, House, Motorbike, Piano, and backpack robot kits.

Nintendo has made the process easy to follow with animated instruction videos on how to put together one of the Toy-Con sets, as IGN noted. These detailed demos and step by step walkthroughs made it hard to mess up making one of these Toy-Cons, with the basic RC Car taking just ten minutes to get assembled, for example.

The fishing rod looks to be more complicated, with some of the reviewers unable to finish assembling the rod after an hour. Also, there's a possible issue with durability, which can be hard to avoid given that Nintendo is using cardboard for these kits.

The Toy-Con 01 "Variety Kit" and Toy-Con 02 "Robot Kit" variants are now available for pre-orders. Also, those who are getting the kits can already preload the software that comes with the sets.

In the video below, Nintendo introduces the Labo playsets. Nintendo Labo Toy-Con kits and the associated software are set to come out on Apr. 20, and their prices start at $70.