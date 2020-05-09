NC pastor arrested, accused of sexually assaulting 2 former youth group members

The senior pastor of a North Carolina church was arrested Thursday after two people alleged that he sexually assaulted them when they were minors at a former church where he worked.

Brian Mahiques, the 41-year-old pastor of the nondenominational Encounter Church in Concord, was charged with two counts of statutory sexual offense of a child and three counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Mahiques is being held in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $1 million bond.

According to the Concord Police Department, the investigation into Mahiques’ alleged actions began in spring 2019. The investigation was initiated after the first victim told his or her parents that they had been sexually assaulted by Mahiques when he was a youth pastor at The Refuge Church in Concord.

According to a police statement, the victim alleged that Mahiques sexually assaulted him or her “numerous times” between 2005 and 2006 while he held a leadership position at The Refuge Church, which has since moved to a new location.

“During the course of the investigation, the second victim was located who indicated they, too, had been sexually assaulted by Mahiques during that time frame and was also a member of the same youth group,” the police statement adds.

Police investigators are continuing to conduct follow-up interviews to determine if there are other alleged victims.

Encounter Church released a statement on its website explaining that the church’s board is “aware of allegations that were brought forward concerning Pastor Brian Mahiques.”

“We are waiting for the due process of law to unfold,” the church’s statement reads. “Meanwhile, we pray for truth, light, and grace to abound, inviting the Spirit of God to lead us in these moments. Just as our church supports fellow members in good times, we also stand beside them offering prayer and strength in difficult times.”

The church’s statement adds that the board is supporting Mahiques’ wife, Sarah, and the rest of his family during this time. The church is asking that people “be respectful and mindful of the family as they are going through this.”

“We are grateful for the loving response of the community,” the statement continues. “Our Lord Jesus Christ brings redemption out of the most troubling and tragic circumstances. As we seek what abundant life looks like in these times we will be partaking in communion daily and invite you to do the same.”

The Refuge Church, a multi-campus church based in Kannapolis, told The Christian Post in an emailed statement that Mahiques was on staff in 2005 and 2006, but "no accusations were ever made while Brian was serving on our staff."

"Our hearts go out to the victims and families affected by the alleged crimes committed by Brian Mahiques," the statement from The Refuge Church reads.

According to the church, Mahiques served on The Refuge Church staff from 2005 to 2008 and has not been part of the church since 2008.

"No accusations were made and we had no cause for suspicion while Brian was serving on our team," the statement adds. "The first accusation was brought to our attention in February of 2019 when Founding and Lead Pastor, Jay Stewart, immediately contacted both the district attorney and the Department of Social Services."

"This prompted an investigation by the Concord Police Department with which we have fully complied," the church's statement says. "The Refuge Church has always gone to great lengths to protect children and youth and to operate at the highest levels of accountability and integrity. We continue to pray for all who have been affected."