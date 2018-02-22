NVIDIA GeForce GTX 20 Release Date, Specs: Rumored to Come Out in April?

REUTERS/Mike Blake NVIDIA asks retailers to prioritize gamers as graphics cards shortage continues.

New rumors are coming in that NVIDIA's next line of graphics cards, the GeForce 20 series, will see a launch in April.

According to reports, this new series of products, code-named Ampere, will officially launch in April. Speculation then follows that NVIDIA will announce these products at the upcoming GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in March, an annual industry tech conference from NVIDIA that focuses on using the GPU to solve computing challenges.

The rumor also says that the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has stopped production of the GP102 that powers NVIDIA's GTX 1080 Ti and Titan X graphics cards, which further increase speculation that it plans to release a new product within the year.

As far as specs go, the information is fairly light, but people are speculating that because Samsung has begun mass production on the GDDR6, NVIDIA's next series of cards will probably feature the new technology, leading to better and more optimized performance.

In other news, there are talks that NVIDIA may be working on another line of products, code-named Turing, which will be dedicated to mining cryptocurrency such as bitcoin.

According to other reports, NVIDIA's CFO Colette Kress said in a press conference that, due to the rising popularity of cryptocurrency and mining, stocks for their gaming-centric GPUs such as the GTX 1080 have been at an all-time low. Releasing a GPU dedicated for mining purposes may help alleviate this problem while also creating another revenue stream for the company.

As it stands, most of this are rumors and speculations, and people are not even sure if Ampere and Turing are real code names. Some have speculated that one is the other or that they both refer to the same thing. Regardless, no one seems to know the truth other than NVIDIA themselves and, hopefully, they will be able to clear the air at GTC later in March.