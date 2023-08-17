Ohio Jewish lawmakers slam pro-life activist for 'faith in Christ alone' post Trump 'loyalist' later apologizes for calling Gospel message 'bigoted'

Is it “bigoted” to say that Jesus is Lord?

A now-viral post on X from an Ohio pro-life activist which stated, “There’s no hope for any of us outside of having faith in Jesus Christ alone” was met with criticism and accusations of bigotry from two state lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle.

Elizabeth Marbach, director of communications for Ohio Right to Life, wrote the biblical truth on Aug. 15 after what she called a “long day at work.”

“I have had many upset over my ‘unpopular’ and ‘harsh’ posts I had recently made, and I wanted to show some positivity that we can all unite behind,” Marbach told The Christian Post via email Thursday.

What she didn’t expect was a biting response from Congressman Max Miller of Ohio’s 7th District.

Miller — a Republican whom Politico once described as a “loyalist” of former President Donald Trump — called Marbach’s post “one of the most bigoted” he’s ever seen and told her to delete it, adding, “You have gone too far.”

This is one of the most bigoted tweets I have ever seen.



Delete it, Lizzie.



Religious freedom in the United States applies to every religion.



You have gone too far. https://t.co/QCx8oAT1Kr — Max Miller (@MaxMillerOH) August 15, 2023

Shortly after, Miller replied to Marbach, “God says that Jewish people are the chosen ones, but yet you say we have no hope. Thanks for your pearl of wisdom today.”

Around the same time, Rep. Casey Weinstein, a Democratic lawmaker from Ohio’s 34th District, quoted Miller's post and added, "We may be on opposite sides of the aisle, but I stand right with Max on this. Delete it, Lizzie."

Weinstein later deleted his post, but not before it was captured and shared on social media.

In response, Marbach — who admitted she was “completely shocked” by Miller’s post given that his wife, Emily, sits on the board of trustees for Ohio Right to Life — quoted John 14:6: “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’”

Miller later apologized to Marbach, writing, “I posted something earlier that conveyed a message I did not intend. I will not try to hide my mistake or run from it. I sincerely apologize to Lizzie and to everyone who read my post.”

Marbach said while she wasn’t surprised by such a response, it nonetheless points to a much larger spiritual truth.

“I think his accusation of bigotry points to the eternal truth of the Gospel message itself,” she said. “Jesus tells us that the world will hate us because they first hated him. The Gospel message is offensive to those who are not in Christ, and Miller’s response is just the latest example of this.”

But alongside that spiritual truth, she added, is a political reality in which, said Marbach, Republicans are growing increasingly tone-deaf and even hostile toward constituents who identify as followers of Christ.

“I think his pushback speaks to a greater problem looming within the Republican Party as a whole. And that is the hatred of their own Christian base,” she said.

“Most Republican leaders today despise Christianity and traditional values themselves.”

Despite Miller’s apology, Rep. Weinstein did not issue any apology, and later suggested he posted the statement in response to what he said was a “wave of antisemitism.” He did not provide any further details.

According to Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Weinstein, who previously served in the U.S. Air Force, is the son of Mikey Weinstein, the founder of Military Religious Freedom Foundation, a secular advocacy organization that has sought to challenge religious speech among the ranks of the U.S. military.

In January, Weinstein and the MRFF successfully lobbied to remove a massive painting of Jesus walking on water at the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) in New York.